Luck was on the side of the Shamrock Shuffle and its participants Saturday morning, as a beautiful day harkened everyone – wearing their best Irish apparel – to downtown Somerset to participate in the 5K run/walk.
With the Shamrock Shuffle featuring a new route for its 11th year, participants who have run in the past got to see different scenery.
“I think there’s a lot of excitement about a new race route. And I think there’s excitement about being in downtown Somerset and just having a festival-like atmosphere,” said Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue.
This was the first year the event had been held outside of Burnside.
“I loved the one in Burnside, I really did,” he added. “You’ve got a lot of lake view in that route. But I think just being in downtown [Somerset] is a very cool thing, as well and having the chance to actually run on your roads. Now, it’s just a unique experience as well. You don’t get to do this every day.”
The Chamber, which hosts the annual event, moved the start/finish line to right in front of its headquarters on East Mount Vernon Street.
Participants got a full tour of downtown, taking streets like South Central Avenue, Grande Avenue, College Street, and North Main Street, and coming around the Fountain Square before ending up once again outside of the Chamber’s office.
“If you’re a runner, [the route] is going to be challenging, but probably not as challenging as the one in Burnside,” Clue said. “If you’re a walker, I think you’re going to enjoy it. Either way, it’s beautiful because you go and see some lovely homes.”
And that’s one of the reasons a 5K run/walk is so special, Clue said. It caters to people of all fitness levels.
“What I tell people every year is that 700 people are here, and 500 of them are walkers or joggers,” Clue said. “We love to have to have the guys that come in here and do this competitively, and we are ready for them. But a lot of these people – if you want to start a Couch-to-5K, if you want to just go out and get some physical fitness, if you just want to enjoy the day and take a walk – it’s a great way to do that.
“The first person will be done in 17 minutes, the last person will be done in and hour and 20,” he added.
And Clue wasn’t too far off. The first runner across the line, Seth Hardwick, from Somerset, completed the course in 16:56.7.
The fastest female was Weslyn McIntosh, from Beattyville, who did it in 19:22.3.
But for the majority of the people who turned up, either to take to the course or to cheer on them on as they did so, it was more about the fun than the competition.
Most of the participants dressed up in their favorite green-themed costumes, and while waiting for the race to begin, the crowd got to hear a real-live bagpipe player in the form of Jack Lewis.
While Saturday’s temperatures, which were in the mid- to upper-30s, were perfect for athletes, Lewis admitted the cold wasn’t good for the bagpipes. The reeds are plastic, he explained, and they get stiffer when cold, which makes it harder to produce a good sound.
Still, he managed to produce a quality concert.
Clue said the weather for March can be unpredictable, and because of that he was happy for what this year brought them.
“I believe that weather has a lot to do with turnout,” he said. “… Last year, three inches of snow. Year before that, shorts. Year before that, it was about 15 degrees, the coldest year I’d ever experienced.”
But this year? While official numbers weren’t in quite yet, Clue predicted that the 2023 crowd was the second largest in the event’s history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.