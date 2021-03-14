Now that it's starting to warm up, people are more than ready to get back outside.
Saturday morning was particularly action-packed for Pulaski Countians with running enthusiasts and St. Patrick's Day lovers heading to Stonebrook Center in Burnside for the 9th annual Shamrock Shuffle, the popular 5K hosted by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
The St. Patty's theme spilled over to Lee's Ford Marina with one of the teams participating in the Lake Cumberland Polar Plunge decking out in Kelly green costumes. The plunge serves as the local signature fundraiser for Special Olympics Kentucky.
See Tuesday's edition for more details about Saturday's events.
