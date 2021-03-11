It feels a bit like the Shamrock Shuffle is bookending the COVID-19 era of American history.
Last year, the festive 5K was held just at the start of that period, as events around the country started to be called off due to concerns about the burgeoning coronavirus. Yet the road race plowed ahead, vowing to give local people something positive to do in an uncertain time.
Now, as the clouds appear to be lifting on the thick of the COVID situation, the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce's ninth-annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/Walk is back this Saturday, March 13, and once again looks to offer Pulaskians a chance to get outside and do something just to feel good.'
In fact, it's looking like the event will have as high a number of participants as ever — how's that for a little four-leaf-clover luck?
"It's a huge crowd," said the Chamber's Executive Director Bobby Clue. "We've got almost 500 people pre-registered."
That's a good, normal number for the event — and a definite improvement from last year, and even from the year before. And Clue expects many more to register the day of the race (registration at the site opens at 8:30 a.m.)
As always, the Shamrock Shuffle will begin and end at the Stonebrook Pavilion in Burnside, home of businesses like Reno's and Muggbees. The race begins at 10 a.m., while a series of "Fastest Kid in Town" 50-yard races will take place prior to the main 5K.
One thing that's being done a bit differently this year as a COVID-19 precaution is to stagger start times. Rather than having everyone take off at once, participants can sign of to be part of a "pod" launching in five minute increments.
"Once (a group) is full, it's full," said Clue. He noted that since the races are chip timed, it doesn't really matter when the runner starts — their individual time can still be tracked and compared against everyone else accurately.
"Technology makes this a lot easier," said Clue. "You don't necessarily need to have 500 people take off at the same time."
Another COVID consideration is not promoting an after-party this year to engage with local businesses, but they'll still be around during the race, handing out coupons and drink specials, Clue noted. Also, awards will be mailed to people afterward — and there are a lot of them, dozens and dozens based on different categories. And of course, there will be lots of people dressed up in all sorts of St. Patty's Day green — the costumes and colors one sees at the Shamrock Shuffle may be the best part of the event, and runners and walkers are encouraged to show their own Shamrock style.
"We try to have fun with this event," said Clue. "It's a really fantastic holiday that we build around. People love St. Patrick's Day, they love to dress up. ... As much as this is a professionally chip-timed race, we have a lot of fun with it. We hand out gift cards for last place, gift cards for middle of the pack. We have vendors set up, which is unheard of at a race. We try to really engage the business community and involve everybody. We don't want people to feel like they have to be a hardcore dedicated runner to participate. Half the people in the race, it's the only 5K they'll participate in all year long, and they'll just come out and walk it."
Race participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt (only guaranteed for those who registered before March 5 at 9 p.m.). The top finishers in each of nine age groups for both males and females will receive an award medal. Age Overall race winners are removed from the age categories. The Fastest Team and the Largest Team will be awarded plaques.
The event is the kick-off to the year's Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series, and the first big run of the year, Clue noted. For more information, visit the Chamber's website at somersetpulaskichamber.com or sign-up at shamrockshufflyky.com.
Clue felt good about the decision to move ahead with the Shamrock Shuffle last year, noting that there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in Pulaski County at the time and the event could be held successfully. Now, a year later, Clue feels just as good about getting people back out there and active again.
"People are starting to feel more comfortable coming out in public," he said. "You can tell, with the vaccine and warm weather, people are more comfortable coming to in-person events. ... People are excited to get out and get a bit of exercise."
