In a landslide victory, incumbent Shane Baker (R) defeated Democratic opponent Bryon Vaught, a local teacher, in the 85th District Kentucky House of Representatives seat. This was the first time in nearly a decade the seat had been contest in a November Election.
Baker received a vote count of 3,977 (84.04%) and Vaught 751 (15.87%).
Baker has three primary areas of focus when it comes to legislation he has worked on in the past and legislation he would like to see enacted if given the opportunity to return to the Kentucky House of Representatives.
“The priorities remain the same, to protect our values and our liberties and to make Kentucky a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Baker said.
Since joining the Kentucky Legislature in 2021, he says he has worked with other Republican members of the group to pass tax reform bills, bills that protect the rights of military members with regards to visitation rights for their children and “protect innocent life.”
He personally sponsored a bill that, when passed, qualified Kentucky churches as “essential” so that in the event of another pandemic that requires non-essential business to shut down churches and religious organizations will not have to close their doors.
In celebration of his victory, Baker ate ice cream at Culver’s with “chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate.”
Baker plans to stay true to the Republican party’s current trajectory and hopes to continue to work on “parental rights issues” hoping he can get parents more involved in their children’s daily lives and prevent parental rights “from being impeded on by the government.”
“[I’m] just grateful for the support [the voters] have shown me in the past few years and the confidence they place in me and allowing me to continue to serve and look forward to representing them,” said Baker.
Vaught could not be reached for comment due to a contraction of the flu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.