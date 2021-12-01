Shane Baker has officially filed for re-election to represent Pulaski and Laurel Counties in Frankfort.
The Republican Baker, of Somerset, would be seeking his second term after replacing longtime legislator Tommy Turner in District 85 of the Kentucky House of Representatives, which currently contains parts of Laurel and Pulaski Counties in 2020’s elections.
“In the era of COVID, some people still aren’t getting out a whole lot, and thankfully, we’re back to normal more than we were a year ago, but we’re 10 months into office, and people have 10 months worth of track record to go on to determine whether those of us who are freshmen (in Frankfort) have done a good enough job to send back,” Baker told the Commonwealth Journal on Wednesday. “I’m hoping that what we’ve done has gained the trust of the people. I know it was very difficult getting out in 2020 and campaigning.”
Despite the challenges, Baker feels as if his first term was a successful one.
“It’s obviously a learning curve, trying to figure out the ins-and-outs of the office,” he said, “what’s needed and what you should really focus your time on and do. But the first session itself was actually a very busy time. We had the continuation of the budget, spent a fair amount of time on that, and other time dealing with COVID. Unfortunately in the upcoming session, we’ll still have some issues related to COVID to deal with.”
Another challenge is redistricting and the changes it presents. While he’s able to file again, Baker isn’t totally sure which counties will be in his district yet, until lawmakers pass the upcoming redistricting plan, likely early in the 2022 legislative session.
“There are no guarantees in that situation,” said Baker. “You could well be running against somebody else who’s an incumbent right now as well.”
Baker filed on November 19, and following that made a Facebook post announcing this intentions.
