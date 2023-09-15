Visitors to Somerset Independent’s most recent Board of Education meeting got to see an unusual – and historic – presentation. Superintendent Kyle Lively presented a very special diploma to a family member of Shelby Parrott, a man who missed getting his diploma back in 1966 due to the Vietnam War.
Parrott’s brother-in-law, Don Moss, accepted the Somerset High School diploma on behalf of Parrott, who lives in Bowling Green now.
The presentation was made Tuesday afternoon, and on Thursday Parrott told the Commonwealth Journal he appreciated the fact he finally had a diploma after all these years.
The program, called Operation Recognition, has allowed those who served in World War II and the Korean War to receive diplomas they were not able to receive due to service, but it was only recently that the program was opened up to Vietnam veterans.
Parrott said he’d seen in the VA magazine where it had been approved. “And I thought, ‘Well, this is a good time to get it I guess,’” he said.
“I’m sure glad I did, because it meant a lot to me. I think a lot of Somerset High School and Somerset, Ky.”
Parrott said he was one of 15 who volunteered back in 1965, when he was one year short of earning his degree.
“Of course, I had my senior year in front of me, but I said ‘Well, I might as well go on.’ I had a low draft number, and I knew I was going to get drafted anyway,” he said.
Parrott went into the Air Force and obtained the rank of Staff Sargent. He said he served for three years and four months.
As soon as he was able, Parrott passed his GED, and one of the first things he did with that GED was to send it back to Somerset High School and then-superintendent O’Leary Meece.
Parrott said Meece had given him advice when he went into the military. “The last thing he told me, I’ll never forget it, he said, ‘Shelby, be careful out there.’ And I just tried to listen to him. He was an awful good man for Somerset Independent Schools,” Parrott said.
But in terms of the GED, Meece said he couldn’t help Parrott with his goal of getting his high school degree – at least, not at that point.
“He said, ‘Shelby, they don’t accept that GED right now at Somerset Independent Schools. But I’m going to tell you something. I’m going to put it on file, because some day they probably will.’”
That day came this week, as a diploma with Parrott’s name was handed over to Moss in front of the administrators, parents and students who attended the September board meeting.
Lively said that the recognition was for earning a diploma in an “extraordinary fashion.”
Lively read from a statement, saying, “During war times, thousands of young men and women across the country left home and the comforts of home and hearth to serve gallantly in the armed forces. Their sacrifices ensured our freedom and changed the course of history throughout the world. After the wars ended, many of these veterans were not able to finish high school for various reasons, but led productive lives and built our communities over their lifetimes.”
Moss commended Lively and the Veterans Administration for allowing his brother-in-law to receive the degree he has wanted for so long.
Moss said that he and Parrott discussed applying for the program back in July.
“The thing that amazes me is you hear about all these delays on the government and bureaucracy, but that letter I sent to the VA was dated July the 6th, and here we are. And we know there’s a couple weeks where it was in the hopper because the guy at the VA was on vacation, or it would have been even sooner than that,” Moss said.
After service, Parrott attended a couple of years at Somerset Community College before studying business for one semester at the University of Kentucky.
He joked that he had to leave, however, because, “there’s just too much partying going on.”
He then went to work in western Kentucky and Tennessee before retiring.
At the time he went into service, he said he just thought it was the thing to do. Of his father and eight brothers, all but one had served in World War II, he said.
But he still had a lot of good memories from his time in high school, he said.
“A lot of good memories, a lot of good people I went to school with,” he said. “I’ve been blessed in so many ways. I lost a real good friend when I was in Vietnam. This boy’s name was Gerald Stringer, and he’s from Somerset. He was an awful good friend of mine, and I sure hated that (he was lost). We lost a lot of good people. Like they say: Some gave, and some gave all. I just give a little.”
