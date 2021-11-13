After this weekend, Somerset is just a little bit more beautiful, thanks to the Sheltowee Artisans.
The Center for Rural Development played host to the 25th Annual Sheltowee Art Fair this weekend, after taking last year off for COVID-related reasons.
Saturday, the first day of the event, saw a solid turnout, and the show will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free for guests.
On Saturday, by about 3 p.m., around 550 people had already come through the doors to visit the Art Fair, noted David Spillman, Chairman of the Sheltowee Artisans Guild, who makes hand-crafted wood products.
The Sheltowee Artisans Guildis a group of regional artists and craftspeople who work in all sorts of media. At the art fair, visitors have a wide variety of arts and crafts to choose from: Leatherworking, woodworking, jewelry, candles, pottery, soap, paintings and drawn artwork, baskets, photography, fiber art and many more.
Started in 1994, the Sheltowee Artisans take their name from a Shawnee word for "Big Turtle" and have grown over time to have more than 75 members.
"It is so wonderful to be back at the Sheltowee Artisans Fair," said Jade Ellis of A Bazaar Universe, which makes unique and colorful clothing pieces, largely from pre-existing items. "To be surrounded by local artists is phenomenal, and I think we all missed it so very much, and it feels really, really good to be back.
"It's all the artists in one place, and this year we have so many new artists and so many younger artists, it's really exciting to see their work and to see the work from people who have been doing Sheltowee Art Fair for so long," she added. "It's nice to have both."
Jody Epperson, Sheltowee Vice Chair and owner of Jody B. Basketry, which makes baskets and wall hangings, said that the room at the Center was set up to space people out more for COVID concerns — whereas the Art Fair only rents out half of the facility's grand hall, this time they are using all of it.
"I think people are glad they got out," she said. "... I think when people come in and see that it's set up for space and COVID, that they're just a little more relaxed. ... They think, 'Oh hey, I can spend some time here, I don't have to just zip through.'"
Spillman said that out of the 60 vendors present, about 12 are new this year. With the fair taking the whole hall at the Center, there weren't enough vendors that normally come to fill it all out, so "we started doing some recruiting."
He added, "We sent out some messages to our members, 'Do you know anyone who's really good?' And buddy, did they react. We've got some super younger people that were thrilled over that."
One of those new and younger artists is Megan Bradley of Mego's Wonderland of Art. Bradley was thrilled for the opportunity to take part in this year's Sheltowee Art Fair, as she expressed on Saturday.
"This is my first Sheltowee art show; I'm the newest member of the guild, I guess," she said. "It's going awesome so far. I feel very accepted and excited about it. ... I've been working toward this for three years now, so to be invited in, it was very awesome and intimidating and exciting. Having that validation is almost stunning."
