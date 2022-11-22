Jewelry, pottery and art, oh my! Plus a plethora of other crafts, all of which could be found this weekend at the Sheltowee Artisans Art Fair.
The show was held at the Center for Rural Development, just as it has been for several years, and Sheltowee Chairman David Spillman called it one of the most successful art fairs the guild has ever seen.
Spillman said there were a record number of 72 booths with vendors from all over south-central Kentucky and Oneida, Tenn.
And as of Sunday afternoon, Spillman estimated the show had seen 1,300 shoppers, which would be one of the largest crowds they’ve seen.
While most of the items on display were available to buy, there was one special display in which the artwork seen was considered to be priceless. Elementary students from the Pulaski County Schools had contributed artwork, showing off the skills of the next generation of artists.
Oak Hill Elementary Art Teacher Sandy Phelps was on hand part of the day Sunday to talk to those stopping by to admire the students’ works. With her was a small basket and note cards that passers-by could write words of encouragement on, addressed to specific students.
Phelps explained that as students and their parents came by the display throughout the weekend, she would give them those notes from the public.
And as she was explaining that to a passing reporter, one such student came through. Aden Ping, a 9-year-old painter, had submitted a Pablo Picasso-inspired piece. The anonymous note she received told her that her artwork was good and that she had inspired them to practice and draw more themselves.
Aden said the note made her her feel good.
She also said that she enjoys doing artwork, with her mother, Mari Ping, chiming in that Aden was good at both drawing and creating art on a tablet.
Surrounding the art display were booths and booths of crafters willing to sell their wares: Photographers, jewelers, quilters, furniture makers, woodworkers, leatherworkers, knitters, basket weavers and more.
That includes a selection of handmade potter from artists like Mehg Marshall.
As the owner and artisan connected with Pottery by Mehg, Marshall said she had had a busy weekend. “This is a wonderful show,” she said.
She operates her studio out of the old post office in Stearns, and said she goes through a ton and a half of clay each year.
She uses a natural clay and makes her own glaze colors, and when she is not setting up at craft fairs, she sells her items out of a store that takes up the other half of the old post office.
She has gotten creative with the items she sells, taking inspiration from both research and from her own lifestyle, she said.
For example, she created an oval-shaped mug she calls a “cookie dunker” that is wide enough for folks to dunk a full sized cookie into.
She also created a “bacon cooker” – a dish in which to make bacon either in a microwave or in an oven.
All of her items are microwave, dishwasher and oven safe, she said, and are meant for every-day use – not just as a decorative piece to hang on the wall.
Marshall said she also offers classes on how to make one’s own pottery, and while she will be busy during the holiday season (with McCreary County’s Polar Express starting up, her shop stays busy constantly, she said), she will be getting back to those classes in the new year.
In a $25, two-hour class she teaches the basics of how to make a bowl, a cup and a plate.
For more information on that, contact Marshall at 386-9260.
Just down the aisle from Marshall, shoppers could find a unique display from a Lexington couple named Bo and Kari Batts. In a cart baring the name of Stonewall’s Studio, Bo Batts sells home décor items he’s made out of bourbon barrels.
Bo said he works at his business full time, which he admitted is a scary prospect for an artist.
“She told me not to do it,” he said, pointing to Kari, but in the same breath says he wouldn’t have been successful without her help.
Bo said he was laid off from his regular job during COVID, with the understanding that he would be called back in a few weeks.
In the meantime, he focused on his artwork. Those weeks stretched out into months, and after a while he realized he wasn’t getting that call back to his former job.
Therefore, “I’m going to keep doing this as long as it works,” he said of his bourbon barrel art.
It isn’t easy to be a full-time artist, he pointed out, saying he didn’t know going into it that he’d be working 12- to 14-hour days. Most of that, he said, was just running the financial side of it, leaving him little time to actually create.
Kari said the couple had to hire an accountant and tax preparer as well as a social media person just to free up time for him to work.
