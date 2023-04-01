Every fall, fans of the Sheltowee Artisans Guild's work are used to going to The Center for Rural Development and browsing the selection of high-quality craftsmanship.
This Saturday, they got to do it in April.
For the first time, the Sheltowee Artisans Guild held a spring show at The Center, and those present were happy to show off their unique creations — and sell them.
"I've talked to some of the people who have been in this Sheltowee guild for over 20 years, and they can't recall another one," said guild member David Spillman of the spring show in the major location. He noted that members had asked about the possibility of doing on this year, and the guild chose the first weekend of April rather than the Memorial Day holiday.
"The people that I've talked to, they're happy," he added about the artisans — 41 in all, as well as three food vendors — and the business they were doing Saturday.
"They sold quite a bit, and they made some good contacts," said Spillman. "Sometimes, you may have someone come by and look and something, and then contact you later, and you'll make a sale that you didn't even expect.
"The few I've talked to, said, 'We might ought to do this again,'" he added.
Anyone within the state of Kentucky – and anyone living within 50 miles of the state line – can join the Sheltowee Guild.
It is a juried guild, meaning the artisan must submit several of their best pieces to be inspected by other members of the guild to prove their skill in their craft.
For more information, visit the guild’s Facebook page: Sheltowee Artisans Guild Official Site.
Seth Hart was there with his pottery business, Art by Hart. He brought a mix of different types of pottery — mugs, bowls, etc. — as well as a unique and colorful hand-crafted and painted clay chess set representing water and lava on different sides.
"Chess sets have become one of my newest items," he said. "I've made a couple of different kinds."
Hart started with the guild in 2011, and is always present for the fall event, he noted. He got into pottery back in his college years, and has refined his art over the years more and more.
"I started out as a sculptor mainly, and eventually started experimenting with pottery, working on the wheel," said Hart. "When I was out of college, I started incorporating the two worlds. ... Every pottery item that I create has sculptural aspects to it, sculptural detail."
Dianna Mitchell is the woman behind Clay Hill Art, and makes attractive pieces out of driftwood products, including wind chimes, gnomes, and oversized flowers.
For her, the best part of the Sheltowee Art Fair is seeing and talking to the people who come to look and shop — as well as the other artists.
"The people are wonderful who come through, and the people that are in the show are great people," she said.
Next to Mitchell was Gwen Bland, who creates colorful quilts, aprons, and Christmas stockings under the title of So Much Fun.
"I started in 2004, just giving them to family members and friends," she said, "and then I was building a supply, so I joined Sheltowee so I would have an outlet for selling my quilts."
Like Mitchell, Bland said she likes "how friendly everybody is, and how helpful everyone is."
