The members of the Sheltowee Artisans Guild are hoping that warmer weather puts a spring into the step of those who are looking to purchase some quality crafts.
The guild is hosting a Spring Artisans Fair on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Center for Rural Development.
Admission is free, but with more than 40 booths available, guests may want to bring some extra funds just in case.
One of those who will be displaying their wares is Mehg Marshall, owner of Pottery by Mehg in Stearns.
“I’m pretty excited about this. This will be our first spring show since COVID,” she said. The guild has put on spring fairs in the past, with spring being the halfway point between the usually larger fall fairs.
This one, however, will be the first spring show in the Center.
A spring fair lets crafters put their “best foot forward” and show off all of the new items they’ve been working on, she said. For example, she said she’s been working on a new redbird pitcher.
As a pottery maker, Marshall takes care to make all of her work function. She said everything she sells is food safe.
“I make all my own glazes – that is the coloring of the pottery – so I know they are food safe. People can eat and drink off of them. I make those by scratch,” she said.
Marshall sells items like dishes, mugs, bowls, and other useful serving items that are both dishwasher and microwave safe.
In fact, at last November’s fair, she even had “bacon cookers” for sale, an item she created that can cook bacon in either a microwave or an oven.
Like most crafters, she truly enjoys talking to others about her craft, even if it means spilling a secret or two about her process.
“In the world of going to school, you’re taught not to educate. But in reality you need to educate the people around you so they can look at what you’re talking about and understand it. Not everyone has the background of how to make a pot on a wheel,” she said.
Back at her studio, located at the old post office in Stearns, Marshall also offers classes – two people at a time. She shows them how to use a pottery wheel to make a plate, a cup and a bowl in a session that takes around two hours.
She said she also explains the chemistry behind her glazes, which can be confusing at first, since the act of firing a piece causes the glaze to change colors.
“My dark blue glaze is actually a very dull red color in the raw stage,” she said, and added that she has to assure people that a piece will come out of the kiln the color she says it will.
While she doesn’t allow the people in her classes to fire their own items because the hot kiln can be dangerous, Marshall said she will let them unload the cooled kiln to take their pieces out when they’re done.
Anyone within the state of Kentucky – and anyone living within 50 miles of the state line – can join the Sheltowee Guild, Marshall said.
It is a juried guild, meaning the artisan must submit several of their best pieces to be inspected by other members of the guild to prove their skill in their craft.
For more information, visit the guild’s Facebook page: Sheltowee Artisans Guild Official Site.
