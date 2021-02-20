Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)