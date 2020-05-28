Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reports that two children who were reported missing this (Thursday) morning from Hidden Loop Drive were located in a wooded area about a half-mile from their residence.
The boys, aged 10 and 6, were last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Preliminary investigation indicates that they left their residence just after daylight this morning.
"The children appear to be okay," the sheriff's release stated. "It is unknown at this time whether they will need any medical treatment.
Deputy Tyler Brummett is continuing the investigation. Several agencies responded to assist.
