The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on Saturday provided an update on the status of a local woman who was shot multiple times and dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, as well as the man charged in connection with the incident.
Natosha Robinson, 44, was described by Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones as being in "stable condition" but "unresponsive."
Robinson, of Normandy Lane, was left at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital emergency room on Thursday morning with "several gunshot wounds," according to Jones. She was then taken to another Lexington medical facility for treatment of her injuries.
The man believed to have dropped Robinson off at the hospital, Sonny Lee Powell, 48, with whom the victim shares a residence, was sought by authorities as a person of interest in the case.
The investigation led to the issue of a warrant for Powell for first-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), and that PCSO entered his information, including the license plate number of his 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee, into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
On Friday, it was announced that he was located in Lombard, Illinois, when his vehicle was spotted by their traffic cameras, and was arrested without resistance, according to Jones.
Powell is still lodged on a Fugitive from Justice warrant in Illinois with no bond.
Before coming back to Pulaski County, Powell must first have an Illinois court hearing on the fugitive warrant he was picked up on. Should Powell waive extradition back to Kentucky, Jones said it wouldn’t be long before he is returned, but if he chose to fight extradition, a Governor’s warrant would need to be issued before he could be transported back.
