If you ask Pulaski County’s Sheriff Bobby Jones, there’s more turnover at his office than a bake sale at Haney’s.
Keeping the Sheriff’s office fully staffed is a tall order, and Bobby Jones approached the podium during Tuesday’s monthly Fiscal Court meeting to urge for more personnel funding.
Jones said his intention was to be frugal with tax money, so other items that needed to be funded they were trying to satisfy with grants. He had Major Jeff Hancock join him to explain the need for updated ballistic vests.
Hancock said that vests are to be replaced every five years. However, many PCSO deputies were wearing vests from as far back as 2007.
“Some of them are so old, you can’t even read the tag to see when they did expire,” said Major Hancock.
The court unanimously allowed the purchase of new vests with a reimbursement coming from a grant.
Jones also said that the vests helped with wear-and-tear on deputies’ backs. According to Jones, keeping equipment on the waist can deteriorate people’s back muscles over time, and that having a vest with equipment worn on the chest/shoulder areas can reduce back stress.
Jones used the vests to illustrate his point of underfunding for the PCSO.
Said Jones, “I can live with Bobby Jones being shot. I can’t live with my deputies not having vests. It’s important to me.”
Jones then got into the meat of his issue about personnel funds.
“Just today I got handed another resignation letter by a deputy who’s been here quite some time,” he said. “I’m just tired of asking for deputies to stay. ‘Hang in there. Give me some time.’ They’ve got to make their own decisions.”
Jones said that four deputies have left since he took office, and they all cited low pay and poor benefits as their reason for their departure.
Jones mentioned calendars and other promotional materials for PCSO saying that many in the public are given a false impression of the breadth of manpower the PCSO has.
“The court security officers only have authority in transporting prisoners and in court,” he said. “When they’re on the street, they have no authority.”
He said that the low manpower resulted in reports being processed too slowly, which resulted in a disgruntled public. He told a story of a woman who was being strangled by an abusive partner, and she had to be rescued by a citizen because the deputies could not arrive in time.
He even said, “Transparency coming out: I was a Lieutenant Detective [with the] Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, been here for 25 years. My son’s a three-year trooper, and he’s making as much money as I did. I’m proud of him, but the math don’t add up.”
Ultimately, Jones beseeched the court for $915,481.80 and a request to hire eight more deputies.
Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw was the first of the court to speak up. He claimed he would give Jones 16 deputies if he could, but the budget was very tight.
“Our cost of doing business right now is up 20-30% countywide,” he said. “I did some math over the weekend … and this is my math so I might be wrong, but we’re giving roughly almost $2.8 million to the sheriff’s department right now. And a study was done, and we’re actually the highest-paying court that gives money to their sheriff’s department in the surrounding areas.”
Ranshaw said that the funds were simply not there to allocate to PCSO Jones’s hefty million-dollar price tag, though he underlined that he and the rest of the court would really like to give that money to the sheriff.
Jones said he understood, but began to say that “maybe you won’t understand until you’re personally affected.”
Ranshaw cut him off, saying, “We hear the same thing you hear every day.”
Continuing a friendly debate, Jones said something that elicited a laugh: “I know it sounds like a dirty word, but… tax?”
Said Ranshaw, “There’s only one way that the county can increase taxes, and that’s property tax. We can only do that by a total of 4% of the current tax percentage, which would only increase that on our property values by about $86,000 a year. That’s not going to get you a million dollars.”
Ranshaw said that the sheriff’s department is getting over one sixth of the total county fund, and getting another million to them would be hard.
After several more minutes of discussion between Sheriff Jones and the court, no resolution was reached. The court avowed to take Jones’s words into consideration.
Other items covered included:
- Additions to the county roads.
- Bids were opened for a surplus backhoe.
- The road department got some more materials.
- 911 and the coroner both made some hires.
- Emergency Management gave their report on the state of response and held up Henderson County as a gold standard in a response plan.
The election coordinator discussed county reapportionment and personnel reappointment, and the clerk made some amendments to his handbook.
In public comments, a representative for the Lake Cumberland Diversity Collective mentioned that $3,500 had been donated for the Juneteenth celebration previously, and she requested that the same amount be donated again for this year’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17. The representative highlighted how much the celebration meant to people in the county. Judge Executive Marshall Todd said he would update her later on this donation and would keep in contact with her.
