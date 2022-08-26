Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office made two large drug busts this month, both through surveillance.
The first bust occurred on Aug. 9. Already suspecting Kevin Davis of trafficking, narcotics detectives were surveilling him and meet with a Chevrolet Pickup Truck outside Somerset Mall.
Detectives entered the parking lot and, upon making a positive identification of him, began speaking with Davis.
Shortly after, Deputy Trent Massey arrived on the scene with his K9 known as Leo.
While Davis was distracted, Massey and the dog circled the vehicle.
Massey observed the dog signal that it smelled contraband inside the car.
Detectives searched the vehicle and discovered a glass smoking pipe and a baggie comprising three more baggies. The baggies contained what was described as a “clear crystal substance” weighing a total of 63.7 grams.
Readers are reminded that the substance has not been confirmed to be Methamphetamine, and Davis is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Davis was arrested and charged with first-degree, first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Detective Lt. Daryl Kegley leads the ongoing investigation.
The second bust occurred Monday, Aug.22, and involved a second suspected drug trafficker Yvonne Nicole Roy.
Officers surveilled the woman’s home and were able to obtain a search warrant based on data of the surveillance.
Detectives invaded the woman’s home per the search warrant and were able to locate two baggies on Roy’s couch. Also on the couch, detectives discovered a handgun.
Detectives seized other items to use as evidence including digital scales, glass pipes, and other paraphernalia described as “miscellaneous” in the Sheriff’s report.
Detectives successfully conducted a field test of the baggies and confirmed the baggies contained Methamphetamine in a mount around 125 grams.
Roy was arrested and charged with first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
Readers are again reminded that Roy is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Detective Tan Hudson leads the ongoing investigation.
