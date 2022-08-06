Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Wayne and western Pulaski Counties through 215 PM EDT... At 108 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Naomi, or 9 miles north of Monticello, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Mill Springs around 115 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Naomi, Faubush, Frazer, Nancy, Pointer, Somerset, Burnside, Pulaski County Park, Somerset Pulaski Airport, Elihu, Bronston and General Burnside S.P.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Cumberland get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH