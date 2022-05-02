Last Tuesday’s Candidate Forum, presented by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club, was packed full of candidates wanting to let the voters know what they’re all about. And one particular race is packed full of candidates – three of whom are currently working together in the same office.
The four contenders vying for Pulaski County Sheriff are – presented in the order in which they first spoke at the forum – Captain Troy McLin, Deputy David Wesley, Lieutenant Bobby Jones and former Kentucky State Police Post 11 Commander Todd Dalton.
While Dalton retired from KSP two years ago, the other three are multitasking, actively working together in the Sheriff’s Office while leading their separate campaigns.
McLin told the audience he will have been with the office 25 years in November, and that he is currently the third in command there. He said he has taken charge of the training for deputies in the office, and was in charge of buying body cameras from everyone there.
“I want to make sure that they’re accountable for what they do whenever they’re out on the street, and also I want them protected when they’re out on the street,” McLin said.
Wesley said he has also worked at the office “a very long time.” If elected as Sheriff, he said he wants to both lead the office and continue serving out in the community on the streets part time.
As part of his introduction, he said he wanted to focus on the drug problem, including arresting the “small fish,” as he called them.
“You don’t have time to wait for the big fish to come around, because the little fish are the ones giving you the most problems. They’re the ones selling the drugs out here,” Wesley said.
Jones said he was born and raised in Pulaski County, and was first hired as a clerk for PCSO before being hired as a deputy in 1998. He became a detective in 2006.
He’s been on the major crimes task force during that time.
“If you’ve had a major case in your life, I’ve probably been there,” he said.
As part of his campaign promises, Jones said he wants to move the desk of the sheriff “back up front” so he can be open, honest and accessible to the community.
Dalton, like Jones, said he was born and raised in Pulaski County, specifically in the Bronston area. He joined KSP in 1989 and ran Post 11 from 2014 to 2020.
One of the reasons he said he felt he would make a good sheriff for Pulaski is because he “steered the ship” while in KSP.
And, unlike Wesley, Dalton said he wanted to focus on the higher ranks of drug dealers.
“I disagree with some of my opponents. It ain’t the little fish that’s causing the problems. It’s the mid- to upper-level dealers that’s causing the problems.”
Dalton said those where the ones that needed to be sent to prison. “We’re not going to beat the drug problem but we’re going to slow it down,” he said.
The first question given to the candidates to ponder was how they would better assist individuals of domestic violence. And for most of them, the answer came down to training.
“Being the captain, I make sure that most of our deputies – whenever they come out of the academy – the first thing I do is send them to a 40-hour domestic violence class,” McLin said.
He added that it is a requirement for their office.
“We work a lot of domestic violence, and it’s actually one of the most complicated calls that they can ever go on,” he said, which is why they need to take those classes and be more prepared to face those calls.
Wesley said those types of calls are difficult, because many time the people involved don’t want to talk. “Training is the number one thing that you can do on domestic violence,” Wesley said. “You have to have your men trained to recognize signals and stuff like that, that indicates that something has happened or hasn’t happened.”
He said that the department often tries to have two officers respond to such calls, but the county is large and the department is understaffed.
Jones agreed that it is sometimes difficult to get victims to talk.
“Victims of domestic violence are a lot of times notorious for not wanting to tell on their significant other. They don’t want to tell the whole story,” Jones said.
Talking with the people involved separately helps, because it gets the victim away from the environment.
“And then, just hope that they tell you the truth,” he said. “You have to read the signs that the victim has.” That’s why training is so important, he said.
If he is elected sheriff, Jones said he wants to hire a training/equipment officer to give deputies everything they need to work calls like this.
Dalton said the key to helping domestic violence victims is the victims themselves.
“Happens every day,” Dalton said. “Your neighbors [get] into a squabble, fight, abused. How do we assist those people? We put them in the resources they need. We handle those victims with care. We take them to the Bethany House if we need to. And we provide them with the information they need that they can live a safer life.”
The four candidates were then asked “As a sheriff, what does it mean to be a leader?”
Jones responded: “The most important thing about being a leader, in my opinion, is about leading by example. I think I do that currently. I think if you want to, you can ask any of the deputies or detectives. ... I can show you on my phone, at any given time, I get phone calls all the time, giving advice. I don’t care a bit to come out and assist my deputies at any given time. I will do that, and I have done that in the past. So I think a leader first and foremost has to lead from the front.”
Dalton stated, “I’ve led. I take care of my people, and I make sure my people take care of the public. I have served from the front, and there was never an instance where I wouldn’t do or I wouldn’t ask my men or women to do something I would do myself. … As a leader, you’re supposed to embolden your people to do their jobs. Make sure they get the training to do the jobs right. And they will in turn send that out the to community.”
McLin’s take was, “I’m not a leader because of me. I don’t try to make myself act like I’m the savior of the sheriff’s office. I do it because I want our office to be the best. I want my deputies to be the best, employees to be better every day. So, my goal is for our deputies and our employees to have the best training, and I want them to be better than me. I want them to go out and represent us, because we work as an office.”
Wesley said, “Being a leader is setting an example for your employees. They need to respect you, and you need to earn that respect. Nothing’s given to a leader. You have to earn your way, you have to get their respect. And also, you have to be in front of them, going to anything they might go to. ... You’re a leader, you’re not a slave driver. You’re a leader and that’s what you’re trying to do.”
The final question of the evening for the sheriff’s candidates was “What idea do you have to increase patrol units on the road?” Like the other questions, the four seemed to agree on the fundamental points – namely, a need for Pulaski County Fiscal Court to give the office a bigger budget.
Dalton broke down the area-to-deputy ratio for Pulaski.
“Pulaski County is 677 square miles. Our population now is a little over 66,000 people. Minus the city population, that brings us down to about 52-53,000 people,” Dalton said. “You know how many people one deputy serves? About 1,900 people. Do you know what the Bureau of Justice recommends? Two per 1,000. So we need more deputies. With more deputies, we have a better narcotics unit, we have a better detectives unit. We have more people on the road who can respond to calls, take care of business and provide the citizens of Pulaski County the bang they need for their taxpayer bucks.”
McLin said that he would work with Fiscal Court to help them meet their goals. “If I help them meet their goals, then they need to help me meet my goals.
“In 2021, we took 22,000 calls and we’re always short staffed. At full staff, we have 21 road deputies, and that is not even close to being enough, and we can’t even keep that amount on the road because we always have somebody quitting. They’re going to the state police, or they just don’t want to do it anymore. So we have got to keep what we’ve got, and I’ve got to make sure that we have a good work environment so that they want to be at our sheriff’s office.”
Wesley said he wanted to sell Fiscal Court on the idea that they can do more with more men on the streets.
“I’ve already talked to the judge-execs [candidates], and they’re all wanting to get the drugs off [the street]. We need more men. If we have more men on the road we can do a lot more than what we can with what we’ve got now. Another thing about it is to retain the ones that come work, not the ones that will come and work a year, two years and get their time in where they go to another agency. You want them to stay there. You want to give them good pay, you want to them to be there with good benefits and stuff, so you have to retain the ones you have first then add on to them. You make it a good place to work and people will stay there.”
Jones said that the department needed to “go to fiscal court and beg and borrow and plead. We need extra men on the road. That is known. We’ve got, as Captain McLin said, 21 deputies, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”
He added that deputies are often out as well, due to bereavement, training, vacations, sick time or holidays.
“We need more deputies, so with that being said one of the things I want to do with a patrol unit is I want to go to districts. … It’s too big of an area for these deputies to run all over the entire county, I want to have deputies assigned to certain areas, get to know those areas, know where the problems are, and work on those problems,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.