A Pulaski County man was arrested on multiple drug- and firearm-related charges this week following a joint investigation between the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police.
Ryan Roy, 42, of Somerset, was arrested Tuesday and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) received information that a male, later identified as Roy, was trafficking in large quantities of methamphetamine at his Wilson Ridge Road residence, according to information from the sheriff's office (PCSO).
Detectives from the PCSO's Narcotics Division were contacted by KSP to assist in the investigation, and a search warrant was obtained for Roy's residence. Upon executing the warrant, approximately two pounds of methamphetamine was discovered, along with firearms, digital scales, over $4,000 in cash, and various paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.
Roy was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Second or Greater Offense (> or = 2 grams) (methamphetamine); Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.
The joint investigation remains ongoing by the Kentucky State Police, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, the Columbia Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a good example of law enforcement agencies combining resources to remove individuals who would distribute illegal narcotics to our community," said Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones. "Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to discourage peddlers of illegal drugs from operating in Pulaski County."
Those who have any information about drug activity or any crime are asked to contact PSCO's tip line at 606-679-8477 and can remain anonymous. People can also leave a tip online at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
