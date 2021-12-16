The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has found a victim of a scam about which they warned the public earlier this week.
On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said that they've had multiple people inform them of encountering the scam since the word went out about it on Wednesday.
"We have received several calls today from citizens in Pulaski County who state that someone called them saying they had warrants on them or that they had an upcoming court date," noted the Sheriff's Office. "So far, none of the calls have solicited money. The calls are coming from a phone number and so far has been an 802 prefix.
"We want to let you know that the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office does not call and tell you that you have a warrant on you," they added. We also do not call you about upcoming court dates. That should come from the Circuit Court Clerk's Office."
One of the callers, identifying themself as Detective Campbell, also told a person that she was under investigation for failing to show up for jury duty. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office does not have a Det. Campbell, Speck said. Another person called the Sheriff’s Office, stating they received a call from someone who stated she had a warrant on her and that someone would be at her house in 30 minutes and then hung up on her.
“We have contacted the number, and when answered, it gives you different prompts to connect you with the warrants division, supervisor on-call, etc.,” said Speck. “We do not have an answering system on our phones if you call the direct line. A live person usually answers our phones.”
On Thursday, the Sheriff's Department sent out an update, saying, "(On Wednesday) we posted that so far nobody had lost any money, but late yesterday a lady came to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reporting that she was scammed and had actually sent in over $2,000 thinking it was a legit call."
The Sheriff's Office warned that the scammers "prey on your fear" and the claims sound legitimate, even though it's "not how the Sheriff's Office or the courts operate."
"They want you to buy gift cards from Kroger or Walmart or any other establishment that sells them. ... They will ask you to remain on the line with them," the Sheriff's Office advised. "The lady stayed on the line for over two hours yesterday while she went to various places to purchase the cards. They are using different names of police officers to try to add to their legitimacy. We have heard they used Sergeant Raymond Lee, Detective Campbell, etc. Today they used the name of a local judge and made it sound even more legitimate."
People are advised to call the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.