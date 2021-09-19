The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has investigated its share of scams but got information last week of one that is using it as a way to fool potential victims.
According to PCSO Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones, some citizens have received a telephone call from a number which shows up on their Caller ID as the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. The callers have identified themselves as both current and former deputies, providing personal information and advising citizens that there is an active warrant for their arrest.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck calls this fraud a "scare tactic in an attempt to scam innocent people out of money."
The sheriff's office will never call citizens to solicit money for expunging an arrest warrant. Anyone receiving a telephone of this nature should contact PCSO at 606-678-5145 or your local law enforcement agency.
