According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Daisy Buchanan has been located after authorities had been seeking the public's help in locating her.
The sheriff's office reported that she was located in another state, and is "okay."
"The Pulaski County Sheriff"s Office has been in contact with the law enforcement agency from the other state who has met with Ms. Buchanan and talked with her," said the sheriff's office's statement.
Buchanan, 22 years old, had left her residence on N. Old Stilesville Road early Sunday morning and hadn't been seen or heard from by family at the time that the sheriff's office put out a release asking for help in determining her whereabouts.
