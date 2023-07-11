Diego Rivera famously said, “As an artist I have always tried to be faithful to my vision of life, and I have frequently been in conflict with those who wanted me to paint not what I saw but what they wished me to see.”
The Shine House is dedicated to promoting the art of those who see the world in ways that are most unique but also most overlooked.
“In general (those with developmental differences) don’t have an outlet or a place to show their work,” said Executive Director of the Shine House Tara Helser-Sellers. “That is something that we offer… they have wonderful ideas and a lot to share, and I think they get looked over a lot of times in the art world, and I think we’re here to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Friday, the Shine House tried to realize its goals by putting on an art carnival. Acting almost like a block party, the event allowed people from all over the community, particularly those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, to show off their creativity and their love of art.
“It was an amazing night,” said Helser-Sellers. “We had such a diverse group of people come through. It was well-attended, and everybody had smiles on their faces. I would say overall that it was fantastic!”
A lot of the art projects were “messy.” People had paint squirters that they fired at a distance at large canvases. Helser-Sellers said she’s always worried about kids, or even adults, getting into the car and taking a bit of their medium with them, so she tries to make messy art as clean as possible.
“Overall it looked like everyone survived the battle,” she said with a laugh.
The carnival was part of their fundraising series. It’s an alternative to the masquerade ball that they used to hold. While they still plan to do similar events in the future, the ball involved some giggle water, and the Shine House wanted to host activities that could involve a younger crowd.
“It was family friendly, and that’s what we’re about on a day-to-day basis,” said Helser-Sellers.
The last series the Shine House did focused on backgrounds while this series focused on foregrounds.
“The Shine community will now finish those pieces up,” said Helser-Sellers.
One of the more unique pieces there was a yet-to-be-named monster puppet about 9 feet tall. Inspired by an artist called L. F., the monster roamed the carnival exploring all the artists had to offer.
“He was humongous,” said Helser-Sellers. “He doesn’t have a name yet. I’ve been thinking about it, and we have not come up with a name. We’ve actually been trying to narrow-down what kind of creature we think he is, so we’re going to talk to the developer this week and try to fine-tune all of his specifics. We’ve been working on this project for over nine months.”
The Shine House even pulled down some puppeteers from Louisville to help engineer the beast, and they’re still working on pulling together the details.
“We finished him up literally right before the carnival and got him out in the public. That felt good, and we hope to have more (puppets) in the future,” said Helser-Sellers.
Monthly donor to the Shine House Chris George wore/operated the puppet for most of the evening, and Bradley Shane Gilmore finished the evening out.
On top of the community art projects that people contributed to, there were also yard games like Plinko and Twister.
“Of course there’s all kinds of laughs attached to that and foolish shenanigans,” said Helser-Sellers.
While she feels the evening exceeded her expectations, Helser-Sellsers calls it a “test run” and hopes she can use what the Shine House learned in the event for future community projects.
And the Shine House’s fundraiser series still isn’t over yet. On August 4 from 6pm-9pm, there will be another art carnival which will also include an auction where paintings made both at the block party as well as other art made at the Shine House will be sold off to the highest bidder.
“It’s fantastic art. It has a lot of energy. It has a lot of color, and the pieces are quite spectacular. They’ll look great in anyone’s home or office,” said Helser-Sellers.
She hopes that the art will sell, not only to raise money for the Shine community, but also to get the art out into the public.
Some of her favorite work includes that of an artist named Daniel who paints impressions of windmills.
“(They’re) just absolutely extraordinary! We’ve got the primary colors in the background, and we’ve got the houses that the community at the carnival filled in with these really bright fluorescent colors, and so they’re just popping off of that canvas, and it just looks spectacular. Yeah, that’s my favorite piece so far,” she said.
The goal is to get to $7,000, and Helser-Sellers said they’re already well on their way to meeting that goal.
Art fans that can’t make it to the event can still donate at either the Shine House’s website or on their Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.