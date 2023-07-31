This summer, the Shine House has been engaging in some fun events for the community, but their planned August 4 "Art Carnival" won’t come till September 15.
One of the issues was the intermittent thunder storms that Kentucky has gotten this summer, explained Shine House Executive Director Tara Helser-Sellers.
She cited forecasts saying there is a 50% to 60% chance of rain on Friday.
On top of the rain, “the heat has been atrocious,” said Helser-Sellers. “We’ve heard a lot of people say that they’re not doing anything until the heat breaks. So these two things are kind of concerning as far as people getting there.”
Helser-Sellers said that there’s some space the Shine House could use for medium-sized crowds of people, but that wasn’t really an option for this type event.
“We’ve fit a hundred people in the Shine House before, but I’m not really sure that’s conducive to a carnival,” she said.
September 15 is more than a month after the Shine House’s originally-set date, and Helser-Sellers said she’s anticipating families’ busy schedules.
“My concern was that school’s starting on the 10th,” she said. “We would have a lot of people getting ready for school and then directly after school starts, there will be people settling down and getting into the groove of the new year. So, I didn’t want to do it too close to school opening.”
September will also be significantly cooler, and Helser-Sellers hopes the House can also incorporate in some fall-related activities into the carnival.
“I was really nervous about changing, but I was also really nervous about not having it as well,” said Helser-Sellers. “We took a board vote and had a big long discussion about it, and I kind of felt everyone was on the same page. We want it to be good. We want it to be successful. What we don’t want is the heat and/or the storm to botch up everything that we’ve worked so hard for over the summer.”
The Art Carnival, like similar events in earlier this summer, will include artwork auctions, musicians, and vendors.
“At this art carnival we’re really pushing the art for sale,” said Helser-Sellers. “We’ll have smaller activities, and those activities will be free."
Helser-Sellers says this carnival will be a celebration of what the Shine House has accomplished. She advises people planning to attend the event to monitor their Facebook page.
