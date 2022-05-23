Within the past year, a lot of attraction has been brought to the Vortex Corner towards downtown Somerset. The reason behind this can be answered by the wave of fresh, new cuts that can be seen leaving the premises.
What was once the historic Video Palace is now the new hit barber shop in town, Shiner’s. Partners Dustin Scott and Austin Mullins re-opened their shop there on May 13, 2021.
The two originally opened their shop in the South U.S. 27 shopping center on May 25, 2020. However, they found themselves being constrained by the limited space they had there. Plus, the pandemic outbreak made things even more “crazy,” as the business had to drastically adapt.
For a period of time, the shop couldn’t accept walk-ins and patrons that already had appointments couldn’t wait inside. Both the business and customers also had to adapt through making appointments online.
Eventually, the business partners found the vacant suite downtown that they reside in today. Since then, the two have utilized the 2,200 square feet that they’ve been given and have reaped the benefits of it.
Co-owner Scott believes they’ve “quadrupled” business since the last location. In addition to their clientele, the business has also expanded their staff.
From being just the two owners, Shiner’s has taken in three additional barbers.
Jeremiah Calder is a graduate from the Campbellsville University Cosmetology School in Somerset. He says that Shiner’s is a “fun environment” to work in.
“It’s just a place where I come in, cut up and hang out with friends,” he adds.
The shop’s casual atmosphere stems from the owners’ belief of having a shop that’s “more for everybody.” Even when you’re not getting a trim, you can lounge around and enjoy all the recreation that the shop has to offer: foosball, cards, chess and even pool. The shop also holds events such as punk shows.
On top of providing an enjoyable experience, cutting hair has always been something that the owners have been passionate about. Mullins graduated from the Tri-State Institute of Hair Design and Scott graduated from Somerset’s Campbellsville University Center. The two got together and decided to take on a business venture they deemed “fun and convenient.”
In addition to cutting hair, the collaborative duo each have their separate roles to play. While Mullins handles shop management and quality control, Scott takes on public relations and advertising.
Shiner’s also strives to promote “traditional values,” using “modern techniques.” They’re “always expanding (their) craft” in an effort to “grow for [their] clients.”
“We’re not just looking to give you a quick, easy haircut and get you in and out the door,” Scott says. “We’re trying to build relationships.”
