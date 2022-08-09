While getting a fresh fade might be a standard service one might get at a barber shop, Shiner’s Barber Shop and Shave Parlor offered much more than that Sunday to help get Somerset’s ankle-biters back to school.
After collecting donations around the community, the team assembled backpacks filled with school supplies and other goodies for kids to come in and take.
Each backpack had several notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, glue sticks, and scissors.
Additionally, a table had been set up and covered in hygiene items such as body wash and deodorant to ensure kids stayed healthy for their first day back.
The barbers attributed the inspiration for the event to the community of Somerset itself.
“The community’s everything, man. They gave us everything, so the least we could do is give back to the kids,” said apprentice barber Bailey “Spoons” Spoonamore.
Despite the supply, the team could not keep up with the demand, unfortunately.
“All of the backpacks and stuff were gone by probably 1:30 to 2 p.m.,” said fellow apprentice barber Jerry Calder.
However, children who did not reach Shiner’s on time to receive school supplies or hygiene items could still capitalize on a free haircut, which were offered until closing time.
This is Shiner’s second time putting on this event and they received a much larger turn out than last year’s.
“[Four of us] were cutting hair non-stop for six hours,” said Spoons on the turnout. “We were done for, man. Most haircuts I’ve ever really done in one day.”
“I’ve never done more than 20-a-day before this,” added Jerry.
“Oh yeah. 25 in a day is enough to make a grown man cry.”
The team said the demand was so high, they had to phone Aaron Hughes, who owns Twisted Willow Barbershop in Berea, to help satisfy customers’ needs.
Still, they were able get each kid trimmed and managed to out-pace themselves.
“We did about 25 more [haircuts] than last year with one less barber here.”
Altogether, the team took 96 haircuts and gave out 50 backpacks to the children of Pulaski County.
