With the filing deadline still somewhat up in the air, the race for Pulaski County Judge-Executive is taking shape for the May Primary.
On Wednesday, Shirlene Epperson Taylor filed as a Republican seeking the office — joining Marshall Todd, who's making another run after placing second to incumbent Steve Kelley four years ago. Although Judge Kelley hadn't filed with the Pulaski County Clerk's Office as of mid-day Tuesday, he has filed his letter of intent documentation with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance — strongly indicating his run for a third term.
Taylor's entrance into the race is groundbreaking in itself, as she is only the second woman to run for judge-executive in the history of Pulaski County. According to a January 26, 2010, article of the Commonwealth Journal, Janice Clark was the first.
But Taylor's campaign isn't about novelty; she's all in for her shot to bring some real change to county government.
"I love my community; I love serving the people," she said. "That's what I've always done.
"I think there's a world of opportunity to move Pulaski County forward and that 'Team Taylor' can do it."
Taylor retired last June as the Lake Cumberland Area Development District's Cumberlands Workforce Business Liaison with more than 20 years of experience in workforce development and education — at the "boots on the ground" level not only for the local economy but also with extensive networking connections throughout the region. She is a certified economic development finance professional, was a lead organizer in the county's certification as a "Work Ready Community," and has been heavily involved in recruiting several businesses to Pulaski County.
Taylor's experience includes helping those previously unable to get their unemployment insurance benefits and helping dislocated workers receive training to get back into the workforce.
Taylor has also been a part of the Work Ethic Seal programs that have been established for high school students in the Pulaski and Somerset Independent districts as well as the talent pipeline management program with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. She's also served as an ambassador with the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce for several years.
"I'm running on my experience," Taylor said. "I have a lot to offer…I've seen the workforce issues, education issues and other issues in this county. If you want change and change doesn't happen, you've got to be the change. That's what got me into this race."
With a focus on the economy, Taylor noted that she intends to be a strong leader that emphasizes teamwork and transparency.
"I will bring strong people to the table and we will sit down and look at resolutions to these issues that we're facing," the candidate said. "I want input from people who are interested in making good, sound decisions. I want to be a voice for the people."
In that regard, Taylor said her office will be open for citizens to bring their ideas and concerns, and fully staffed with professional, positive people. She's also interested in holding "meet and greets" out in various communities once elected.
"We have a great county," Taylor said, adding that her own hometown is Nancy. "We want to hear from everybody."
Taylor added that she will run a positive campaign and isn't interested in "dragging anyone through the mud." She asked that voters who hear negative rumors about her to come to here directly and hear the truth "from the horse's mouth."
Taylor is one of 11 children born to Roy and Ina (Baker) Epperson. "We were taught the value of hard work and the value of a dollar," she said.
The candidate counts her mother, who is 89, as a major inspiration to be a community leader.
"She is one of the strongest women I know," Taylor said, adding that her mother taught all her children but particularly the girls to be strong as well. "She's been instrumental in my decision and it makes my heart happy for her to be a part of my campaign."
Taylor and her husband Gary, who taught auto collision repair at Somerset Community College, have one grown son, Clayton (and Julia Wilson) Taylor. The family has attended Grace Baptist Church since 2006.
"I'm just excited and honored to have the opportunity to run for Judge-Executive of Pulaski County," Taylor said. "I would be honored and humbled to have the vote of the people here."
