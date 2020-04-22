A Shopville man accused of sending explicit photos and messages to a 16-year-old has pleaded guilty to the charge.
John Samuel Clevenger Jr., 42, changed his plea in a tele-court hearing last Thursday before Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette.
The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Clevenger in January on a single count of Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor.
According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, a local parent was informed by her child last November that a man over 40 years old was attempting in engage her in sexual conversation over Facebook. Clevenger eventually sent suggestive photos and offered to meet the minor at the Budget Inn.
The Commonwealth Journal previously reported that the mother then called District 5 Constable Mike Wallace on November 29. He met Clevenger at the Somerset motel instead and arrested him.
Clevenger was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center just after midnight on November 30, where he has remained lodged.
Dalton stated he is recommending a year in prison for Clevenger using electronic devices to attempt to engage in sexual activity with a minor. He added that Clevenger would be a registered sex offender for 20 years and will have a 5 year period of conditional discharge once he is released from prison. Dalton praised the victim’s family for their assistance in the prosecution of the case.
Sentencing has been set for June 18.
