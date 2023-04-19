A town hall meeting between Shopville-area residents and county officials held Tuesday evening opened up lines of conversation over dangerous conditions presented by tractor-trailer drivers taking their vehicles over area back roads.
Led by Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) President/CEO Chris Girdler, the discussion allowed officials to keep residents up-to-date with their efforts to curb the problem, while those residents aired their concerns over how some of those efforts have affected them.
Other county officials on hand included District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw, District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon and County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd.
The problem has been discussed by Girdler in past months during SPEDA board meetings. The Valley Oak Commerce Park, located on Ky. 461, is the entrance to many of the area’s manufacturers and industrial companies, such as TTAI, Hendrickson, Gatormade and AppHarvest.
About one mile south of that entrance is Ky. 461’s intersection with East Ky. 80 – for years considered a dangerous intersection at which many people have been hurt or killed.
In an effort to make that intersection – and all of Ky. 461 safer – the state began a project in two parts, with one being the widening of Ky. 461 from the Buck Creek Bridge to that intersection and making a two-lane road a four-lane.
The second was to take out the T-intersection at Ky. 461 and Ky. 80 and turn it into a cloverleaf.
Girdler said the completion of the $70 million project has been delayed due to weather issues, but is expected to be completed by this fall.
In conjunction with the road project, Girdler said SPEDA worked in the Valley Oak area to make it safer. When the economic development organization came into existence four years ago, Valley Oak’s entrance area was a high-traffic area in which tractor-trailers waiting to load and unload didn’t have enough space to park, and were therefore parking along roadways waiting for their turns.
Couple that with food trucks that were coming in to feed the workers, and a dangerous situation developed, where several “close calls” saw pedestrians almost hit, Girdler said.
To fix that problem, SPEDA created a new overflow truck lot on New Oak Road, as well as a dedicated area for food trucks.
“At that point, it seems like things got better short term,” Girdler told the Shopville crowd. “And then all of a sudden we’ve had an explosion here recently, with the opening of the new interchange, that has created a lot of the problem and the fiascos that we’re dealing with.”
Those “fiascos” refer to how GPS systems seem to be confused on where to send semi drivers to get to Valley Oak-area factories. If drivers miss their turn to the entrance, their GPS systems are leading them all the way around to Shopville Road and Dahl Road. Or, in some cases, drivers are becoming lost and taking those back roads into and out of the complex on their own.
The problem is that Shopville Road, Mark Shopville Road and Dahl Road are not designed for large traffic. Their sharp turns or narrow areas make them either impassible for 18-wheelers in some areas or make it impossible for them to navigate without running the risk of either tipping over or running into a car head-on.
Then there’s the problem with an aging bridge which currently only has a three-ton weight limit, far too light for very large passenger vehicles, much less a tractor trailer.
Addressing the problem with the bridge, Magistrate Ranshaw told the crowd that the bridge is a “mess.”
Girdler added: “I anticipate the state transportation cabinet wanting to shut that bridge down in the near future. It is beyond repair right now.”
The steel and concrete show significant deterioration, he said, and no one can predict when the structure will fail.
Estimates to repair or replace the bridge run into $2 million.
Ranshaw said that bridge was on a state list of similar bridges to be repaired, but that the funding for that fell through.
“We get $80,000 a year for bridge projects from the state, and we can’t carry it on,” Ranshaw said, meaning the county can’t save up for the $1.8 million or $2 million it will cost.
Still, tractor-trailer drivers use those back roads every day. Ranshaw said that on Monday, the student resource officer of Shopville Elementary called him and said they had seen six semis drive through Shopville Road before 2 p.m.
Residents of the area also said that the drivers are getting stuck trying to turn around and are driving through their yards or knocking down fences.
On a side note, several residents also complained that those drivers are throwing their trash out into people’s yards and property, leaving messes to clean up.
Girdler noted that one of the problem areas for trucks is at the intersection of Dahl Road and New Oak Road – the road that leads to the overflow truck lot.
Trucks were never intended to be able to use that intersection, he said, and were intended to enter and exit on the other end of New Oak and out into the Valley Oak park.
“If SPEDA had existed back then, we never would have built that road (New Oak Road),” Girdler said. “It comes out at the worst possible location on Dahl from a safety perspective. … When you look to your left or your right you have no clearance whatsoever. And what has become much worse is when you have tractor trailers that are back on Dahl, they get jackknifed by trying to turn around on that road and back up, and we’ve had some really close calls where cars have almost run up underneath the trailers.”
SPEDA has tried to put in some measures to prevent trucks from driving that direction, with Girdler said they have funded and placed around 50 signs in the area warning truck drivers not to use Dahl Road.
They also made the decision to close the intersection of New Oak Road and Dahl Road. That intersection previously had a “headache rack” installed – a device that bridges over the road that is too short for semis to drive through without knocking it down.
Just over a week ago, SPEDA also put up “Jersey barriers,” or water-filled barrels that block a road without having to damage the pavement.
However, those barriers were up for one week before a truck drove through them, Girdler said.
“We know for sure it was a tractor trailer,” Girdler said. “It went through two signs, busted through yellow caution tape, busted through the headache rack, and then busted through the Jersey barriers that were full of water, and drug them halfway down to Flat Lick Church, and left part of the 53-foot cargo trailer behind as well.”
The event took place Saturday, and the barriers are already back in place, Girdler said.
Some people in the meeting took issue with the road being closed, however. Some who drive their passenger vehicles that way said they wanted to leave that intersection open for traffic.
As one person said, they felt it was their taxpayer dollars that had built the road to begin with.
Girdler said the closure was being done temporarily in an attempt to see if it would work at alleviating the 18-wheeler problem. He estimated the barriers would be up from 90 days to six months – however long it takes for the Ky. 461 project to be finished.
Meanwhile, Girdler said he hoped the signs would help some as well, but also noted that a large percentage of truck drivers – around 40%, in his estimate – couldn’t speak or read English. Many of them only speak Russian or Spanish, meaning the English-language signs won’t deter everyone.
Plus, some of the community members said the signs, especially those on Dahl Road, only told truck drivers they can’t drive that direction. They don’t tell truckers which roads they can take, or direct them on Ky. 461 to the correct entrance in a decent amount of time.
Many residents said they wanted to see signs two miles or more before the Valley Oak entrance, giving plenty of warning to drivers before they get to that point.
Residents also noted that it could be helpful if the companies within Valley Oak put the name “Valley Oak” on their paperwork, instead of just their company name. Most of the drivers, they said, may not know what “Valley Oak” is if they are looking specifically for TTAI or Hendrickson.
Girdler said he would reach out to companies to see if they could do that, but noted that state law made it illegal for SPEDA to put the names of individual businesses on signs along state roads, which means the only signage they can put up is for the Valley Oak park, not the businesses within it.
Another point Girdler wanted to make about the signs stating that trucks were not supposed to use Dahl Road was that those signs only apply to trucks trying to use the industrial park. They were not meant to deter those who live or work along Dahl Road and need to drive their cabs home at the end of a run or prevent farm vehicles from delivering crops.
In the end, county officials admitted that the signs have no “teeth,” meaning there is no law preventing 18-wheelers from driving along those roads. Therefore, law enforcement can’t give tickets to anyone violating the request.
