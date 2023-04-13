Like this spring’s staging of "The Music Man" musical, Somerset High School’s academics and athletics offerings sound pretty sweet.
The April meeting of the Somerset Independent Board of Education included SHS Principal Jeff Wesley giving board members the school’s annual report, including where the students stand academically, what kind of service they offer the students and what accomplishments the school has seen over the last few months.
That includes offering the community a production of "The Music Man" (with Wesley acknowledging the school’s auditorium has enough seats for the entire student body to attend an assembly – something not every school can claim, he said), seeing its first victories among the newly-created esports teams, and honoring the school’s history by having it’s gymnasium be named to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s Glory Road series.
But what Wesley seemed most proud of is the school’s students, a fact he demonstrated as he turned part of his time over to Shelby Beach, Ronni Chadwell and Teyton Chandler, three students involved in the Jobs For America’s Graduates (JAG) program.
The program, as explained by the girls and instructor Robin McDaniel, is a national program that assists students overcome barriers to graduation and gives the ideas as to what they want to achieve after their school careers, whether that be college, entering the workforce or going into the military.
McDaniel said the students in the program do activities like community service, job shadowing and competitions.
And as for that last one, the students recently took second place at the state Career Development Conference, earning them a spot in the national competition taking place in Orlando, Fla.
The students in attendance at Thursday’s meeting told board members that they asked fellow students what their dream school would look like. An overwhelming number of students said they wanted to see more one-on-one learning, so the JAG students put together a project plan that would introduce study hall to the school day.
They said the study hall concept is getting ready to have a test run.
Meanwhile, the JAG students presented their project at the state level. They also won first place for their community service project in which SHS students made handmade ornaments for people living at Cumberland Nursing and Rehab.
The JAG program already had the attention of one Board of Education member, as Jay Tuttle said the group had helped out his family’s coffee business last fall.
During the Moonlight Festival in downtown Somerset, the owners of Baxter’s Coffee wanted to have a presence, but didn’t have enough staff to cover it. Tuttle said he reached out to Wesley, who in turn pointed him towards JAG.
“We’ve never, in the 22 years of Baxter’s history, had somebody run an event for us, but the JAG program team took it on and knocked it out of the park and represented both themselves and my family’s business very well,” Tuttle said.
Among other academic achievements, Wesley said SHS was on track to graduate eight students this year from the Carnegie Academy, a program which helps students take Advanced Placement (AP) and dual-credit courses, helping them earn college credits while still in high school.
The school’s dual-credit is growing, as Wesley said that three years ago, they only offered seven in-house classes. As of today they offer 21 dual-credit classes.
“Those classes come at no cost to the students. It’s either taken care of by state scholarship … or it’s been the support of this board, and that’s come with a cost to the board but a tremendous benefit for the students,” Wesley said.
The school also offers nine AP courses.
He said students in grades 10 through 12 were on track to earn 2,000 hours of college credits this year.
“If you look at the national average -- $456 per credit hour – that comes out to around $1 million that these students have earned. It’s a great return on investment,” Wesley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.