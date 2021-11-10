Somerset Independent’s Board of Education members are used to handing out recognitions to the district’s students and teachers, but Tuesday night a former student gave special recognitions to those board members.
Richard Cundiff, who was a member of the Somerset High School class of 1961, presented the board with several tokens on behalf of his fellow classmates.
The class of 1961 recently had its 60th class reunion, and Cundiff said class president David Bourne asked Cundiff to bring the recognitions to the board.
First was a commendation in the form of a paper weight for the SHS 1959 football team. That team was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame for its performance that year, and there were 12 members of the class of 1961 who were sophomores on that ‘59 team.
The class asked that the paperweight be displayed in the high school’s trophy case along with other the memorabilia from that era.
The second presentation was on behalf of a specific player from the ‘59 team – the late Paul Wilson.
Cundiff presented Wilson’s paperweight to his widow, Board of Education member Elaine Wilson.
“Paul would be so pleased,” Elaine Wilson told Cundiff as he handed it to her.
“The class members really thought a lot of Paul. He was a very good football player,” Cundiff said.
Elaine Wilson responded, “I’ve still got pictures of him in football gear.”
A third presentation was made to Superintendent Kyle Lively, thanking him for his leadership of the district.
Cundiff pointed out that at the class reunion, “We had approximately 70 member out of 140 members that was in the class. It was a very good class.”
On the subject of recognitions, the Board of Education stopped doing in-person recognition at its monthly meetings due to the COVID pandemic, but at Tuesday’s meeting board members agreed to start doing those again, starting with the January meeting.
The board also approved a request from the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce to use Meece Middle School’s parking lot on Saturday, December 4 as the starting point of it’s annual Christmas Parade.
Also approved was the decision to begin noncompetitive negotiations for emergency repairs to be made to the district’s football field and track.
Drainage issues in August caused a sinkhole to open up near the northern end zone. The school opted to make temporary emergency repairs to get the field into shape before the season’s first home game.
The field’s new AstroTurf was not damaged.
