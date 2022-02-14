Another team of local youth did well this weekend — but in dance, not cheerleading.
Somerset High School’s Dance Team participated in the JAMFest Super Nationals 2022 this weekend in Louisville and finished second place in the High School Small Varsity Division.
Coach Joni Cable noted that the team competed against other units from all over the midwest — Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, for example, and others here in Kentucky — over the two-day event.
“They were very excited,” said Cable of the kids. “Everyone on the team except one dancer, it was the first time they’d ever competed on that scale.”
Going into Saturday, they were “nervous,” she mentioned, but excelled and came out with the high finish on Sunday.
The team was National Champions in 2019.
