Somerset High School’s new JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program is completing a successful first year as their Project Based Learning team recently placed 2nd at the state Career Development Conference, earning them the right to compete at the National CDC in Orlando, Florida later this month. The entire JAG class also won the top state award, first place, for their Community Service Project of creating handmade Christmas cards which they delivered to residents of Cumberland Nursing and Rehab. Now, they are looking for some community support to help get them to Orlando. Read on!
JAG is a national non-profit organization that has been around for 40 years in the United States and is celebrating 30 years in the state of Kentucky. The organization is dedicated to assisting students to have economic and academic success by helping them overcome barriers to graduation and transition into postsecondary education, the workforce, or the military after graduation – all roads to employment and productive citizenship.
Through this elective class students are taught employability skills, civic awareness, and community engagement. The program benefits not only the students but businesses/employers looking to hire good employees with strong work ethics and solid community ties. SHS Principal Jeff Wesley notes, “As part of our mission statement, Somerset High School is dedicated to providing educational opportunities to all students and equipping them to develop their abilities as leaders wherever their pursuits take them.” He added that, “Bringing JAG into the high school was an easy decision because it creates confident student-leaders who reach beyond their comfort zones to achieve and succeed.
Shelby Beach, vice president for Career Development, and team members Teyton Chandler and Ronni Beth Chadwell took part in a project-based learning assignment in their classroom this year and then turned it into an opportunity for the entire school. They started with a question: If you could design a school what would you include? After 100 students were interviewed, they analyzed the results and found an answer that kept turning up was “more focused or one-on-one time with their teachers.” This led the team to develop a study hall-type program which they are currently field testing.
“Our hope is to get it to where once a week, students can spend 48 minutes in a pull-out class focused on something they need extra help in,” Beach said. She added that students who don’t need the extra help can either act as tutors in the classes or choose a reward incentive.
The team presented their project to education and business leaders in Lexington at the state competition in March and placed second, securing a trip to Orlando to showcase their idea to a larger audience. “We are very proud of the team and are excited for this opportunity for them,” said Principal Wesley. “This illustrates what JAG is all about, providing opportunities for students to have these experiences and reach beyond their perceived boundaries,” he added.
JAG students have been fundraising all year for various field trips and events but were not anticipating going to Nationals their first year and are asking for help from the local business and community.
There are two ways you can assist with trip expenses according to Beach. “We will be placing a ‘Good Luck at Nationals’ ad in the Commonwealth Journal later this month. A business card size 1 ¾” by 3 ½” space will start at $50. Of course, we are glad to accept more in donations or you can purchase a larger space. For an additional $50, we will also acknowledge you (and/or your business) as a “Friend of JAG” on our media sites – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter – and on signage at any events or fundraising activities we participate in this spring into fall.”
JAG will also be conducting a Silent Auction coming up on their Facebook page and is looking for contributions of items or gift cards. For more information contact JAG Specialist Robin McDaniel at robin.mcdaniel@somerset.kyschools.us or at (606) 872-6378 or send donations to ATTN: JAG Program, Somerset High School, 301 College Street, Somerset, KY, 42501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.