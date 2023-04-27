How about some jazz?
The first annual Jumper Jazz band dinner will take place this Saturday, April 29 at Science Hill Church of the Nazarene, in the Family Life Center, featuring student musicians from Somerset High School, as well as the Somerset Big Band and the Cardinal Big Band.
“This is the first Jazz Dinner that we have done as the Somerset High School Jazz Band,” said music instructor John Lenox. “I have been a part of events like this with other groups over the years and I have always loved those events. Any time you pair jazz music with food, it makes for a great evening.
The evening will be catered by Diamondz and Divaz, serving Italian-inspired food.
“We decided to go with an Italian themed meal, because when you eat at Olive Garden they always play jazz music,” he said. “It just adds to the atmosphere.”
This year’s is the largest the SHS Jazz Band has been since Lenox has have been at Somerset, he noted, with 21 students participating in the jazz band, “which is phenomenal.” Students range from 5th grade through 12th, with instruments played including the saxophone, clarinet, flute, contra-alto clarinet, trombone, mellophone, trumpet, tuba, drums set, congas, bass guitar, electric guitar, keyboard, xylophone, and even a new instrument called an EWI, which is an Electronic Wind Instrument.
“I couldn’t be more excited for the growth and development of this group,” said Lenox.
He observed that the normal high school band most people are used to is a traditional concert band and typically does not have electronic instruments or drum set, except on occasion.
“Also, the music is often times more strict than what we can find in jazz band,” he said. “Jazz band offers opportunities to students to improvise more. The students are exposed to improvisation techniques where they will solo on their instrument while creating music off the top of their head. In the normal band, everything is always written down in notation. Jazz band also offers the opportunity to learn many different styles of music that have been a major part of our country’s musical history.
“This year, the jazz band has learned many different styles including swing, mambo, rock, ballad, other latin styles, etc.,” he added. “We also have several students that take this as an opportunity to play instruments they don’t get to play in concert band such as electric guitar, bass guitar, drum set, keyboard, etc.”
While jazz is a classic American genre, it’s one that many younger people today aren’t exposed to much in popular culture. But Lenox’s high school students have embraced the great traditions of jazz in their studies.
“The kids have been super receptive to everything. They are always eager to learn new things,” he said. “Every year we ask our kids what extra ensembles they would like to do and that helps us decide what groups to offer. This year we had an overwhelming interest in jazz band, so we offered it. We only rehearse for one-and-a-half hours twice a week when possible. They absolutely love it.
“I believe that the thing that always surprises them the most is how many different styles of music can be performed in a jazz band. It seems endless,” continued Lenox. “The other thing that offers an element of discovery is the improvised solos. Some of the kids love improvising and really dive in, and others are terrified of it. I don’t force that part of it on any of them, but they all get the opportunity to improvise during some rehearsals, especially at the beginning of the season. Some of them find that it is not as scary as they originally thought.”
Once the meal is ready to be served, the Wayne County High School Cardinal Big Band will take the stage and perform a 20-30 minute set.
“We invited the WCHS Big Band to perform because their director, Jimmie Hafley, is a former graduate of the SHS band program,” said Lenox. “We thought it would be a great way to showcase more talent in the area.”
After the Cardinal Big Band performs, the SHS Jumper Jazz Band will take the stage and perform a 30 minute set. Once the SHS Jazz Band is finished, the Somerset Big Band will take the stage and treat everyone to a wonderful hour long set of some jazz music from the local professional Big Band.
“This not only gives an extra boost to the event, but it gives all the students the opportunity to hear a professional big band perform, which is not something that is regularly available for the younger audience,” said Lenox.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event will wrap up at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $40 per seat or $300 for a table of 8.
Visit the “Somerset High School Jumper Band” Facebook page for more information.
“I would like to thank all of our supporters. A modern school band program is a very expensive entity in today’s world,” said Lenox. “We constantly fundraise and accept corporate sponsorships in addition to the support our school provides. We could not do what we do without our supporters, and this event is a great way to give back to our supporters while also raising more funds for our ever growing program.”
