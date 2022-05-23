James Sayers played the National Anthem on the trombone. Lucy McArthur performed a solo on the violin. Logan Purcell serenaded the senior class with “I Hope You Dance” via his voice and the guitar.
But most instrumental of all to Friday night’s commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022 at Somerset High School were the relationships they formed — with each other, with their teachers, and with principal Jeff Wesley.
In particular, Wesley — closing out his third year as principal of his alma mater — seemed particularly affected by this graduating class in his comments outside at Clark Field beneath the setting sun Friday.
“The collective character of your class is amazing,” Wesley told the students in front of him. “You all make the people around you feel better about themselves. I think of examples such as those of you who took the time to hand-write notes on notebook paper to express your feelings and gratitude. ... Every note and card is unfolded and lying on my desk right now for me to read again and again next week.
“You have rallied around one another when you experienced loss, pain and uncertainty. You are funny, genuine and kind in your interactions. You set the tone for what school should look like in so many regards,” he added. “If the Class of 2022 were a person, I would want that person to be one of my best friends.”
McArthur, the Senior Class President, was one of three student speakers on the evening, in addition to her performance of “Meditation” from the opera “Thais” by Jules Massenet. She talked about the warmth she received coming to Somerset from having previously been a homeschooler, and also how she had once upon a time planned to deliver “the grandest, most extraordinary, life-changing speech in world history” if she ever spoke at graduation, hoping to talk about her generation had the calling to bring about world peace.
“No, we ‘22ers have not quite figured out the whole ‘world peace’ thing. Maybe we could if we just had a little more time,” she said. “Now here I am, standing in front of this sea of purple and gold, and much to the disappointment of my seventh-grade self, I will not be speaking about the ... things that I always imagined. Instead, I would like to offer you a simple, almost quiet message on something quite different and probably unexpected: I’d like to talk about the ordinary.”
That included congratulating parents on nurturing their children to help them get to this point, thanking the teachers for seeing the class at their best and worst and helping them along the way, and observing to her fellow classmates that perhaps pursuit of the extraordinary has overshadowed appreciation of the ordinary.
“Our tendency to prove it with a picture, to see and be seen, to somehow validate that we are here has maybe our crowded our ability to see the beauty of simple, everyday things, like hugging your grandma and grandpa after you finish your game, meet or match; recalling how hard you worked for that A; getting that genuine smile from the freshman who really needed your expression of kindness the first week of school; taking a moment to watch the sun set over the treeline on a Sunday evening,” she said. “In ‘Lord of the Rings,’ J.R.R. Tolkien reminds us that all we have to decide is what to do with the time that’s given us. Seniors, you may be thinking that time has passed you by during these coming-of-age years, but oh, is it just beginning.”
Other speakers from the class were Luke Godsey and Caroline Blakeman. Godsey talked about being welcomed to Somerset as a former Science Hill student, and although he often felt isolated as a freshman, those feelings went away with time.
“This school has a special way of including every student, even in the seemingly most minute way possible,” he said. “There are still moments when I get emotional over how inclusive my peers are. The feeling I got when all the powder puff girls cheered me on when I showed up with pom-poms to be a cheerleader ... I remember going home with such a warm and beautiful feeling. Even the students in the stands cheered me on as I did toe-touches in a pair of blue jeans. ... As the years went by though, I’ve been able to find my place in this school and as a person. My peers have taught me self-worth and how to love myself.”
Blakeman thanked her fellow students for helping her grow and change and learn both about herself and everyone else. She also talked about how SHS provided her with a plethora of resources to succeed in whatever she does in life — though, she noted, not everyone knows at this point what that might be for themselves.
“Many people gathered here today may have plans for what they want their future to look like,” she said. “I don’t want to lick all the red off your sucker, but for the majority of us, we have no clue what we’re doing. ... At some point, we have to face the question that is, ‘What’s next?’ ... Although I don’t have a clue what I plan on doing with my life, I have multiple opportunities for success because of the constant support from SHS. This leaves me with options. This leaves all of us with options. ... So don’t start freaking out just yet. You have time. We all have time. ... Your parents, my parents, our teachers, most people around us are still trying to figure it out. Don’t allow this milestone to force you to grow up so quickly.”
In all, the SHS Class of 2022 has been awarded $1,966,042.80 in academic, athletic and other scholarship monies. Students from this class will be attending 21 different colleges and universities. In the program, 129 students were listed as being seniors in the Class of 2022.
Recipients of the prestigious Carnegie Diploma, requiring a rigorous load of Advanced Placement and dual-credit classes, included Blakeman, Godsey, Tori Ellen Smith and Emily Rae Ham. Ten students, including those mentioned as well as Abbogail Edwards, Madison King, Logan Purcell, Thomas Reynolds, Syndey Rogers. and Rachel Tomlinson, graduated Summa Cum Laude, with a 4.0 GPA and minimum six credits of AP or dual-credit. Elaina Grace Bennett was a Rogers’ Scholar, McArthur attended the Governor’s School for the Arts, and Blakeman, Godsey, Ham, Reynolds and Smith with Governor’s Scholars recipients.
Watch the ceremony on YouTube online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRHOoG0ud_TkT3wU27wa75Q
