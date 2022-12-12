Cheers to a top 3 finish for two of the area's high schools!
Both Pulaski County High School and Somerset High School received that lofty placement in their category at this past weekend's 2022-2023 KHSAA State Cheer Championships at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Ky.
Pulaski was second place and Somerset third respectively in the All Girls Medium Varsity category, for squads of a certain number of members on the floor, up to 19. Both performed their "Two-and-a-Half Minute" routines, which is contrasted with "Game Day" routines in which schools may also compete.
"We were tickled with their performance; they hit everything just like they needed to do," said Pulaski County Coach Aislynn Frei. "We couldn't get first, but we got runner-up. The girls were happy. They've worked hard."
Somerset cheerleading coach Beth Bruner said that she and her squad were "thrilled" with their results, finishing right behind their local neighbors in third place.
"We hit our routine; the girls did a fantastic job," said Bruner. "They did the best they can do. You can never be sad when you coach a subjective sport, and you do all you can."
The two programs competed in a field of 16 schools. Greenup County was the only unit to do better, taking first place.
The scores were close. Greenup County scored 95.20, while Pulaski was right behind at 94.00, and Somerset 90.80.
Southwestern High School was also at the state competition, finishing 16th in All Girls Small Varsity, with a score of 72.10.
Both SHS and PCHS will be competing in the UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) National Championships in Florida in February. Until then, they're keeping sharp by traveling around, participating in expos, and performing their routine to get even more valuable reps.
"It was a great way to prepare to go into Nationals, off of a big hit," said Frei. "We're looking to carry that momentum through January."
For Pulaski County, this is almost as well as they've ever done at the state level — they were state champions in 2021 in Medium Varsity, which fueled their run to a win at Nationals this past February.
"(We're just going to) keep our eyes on the prize," said Frei. "We're defending national champions, so we're hoping to regain that title, make it back-to-back."
While SHS enjoyed a high finish this year, it isn't their highest — they were Small Varsity state champs in 2011 and 2013, and in Game Day in 2021. Still, the Somerset cheerleaders' accomplishments this year stand on their own merits.
"My girls have continued to meet their goals, and I'm just super proud of what they've been able to accomplish this year," said Bruner.
Tabitha Carl contributed to this story.
