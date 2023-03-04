SHS Musical Productions at Somerset High School proudly presents “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man,” March 23, 24, 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the W. B. Jones Auditorium.
“The Music Man” follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtains fall.
“The Music Man” marks the 11th year anniversary of musical theater being brought back to Somerset High School and W.B. Jones Auditorium. The faculty and staff of the musical program are proud of the hard work Somerset students have put into preparing this show. From rehearsing for many hours and mastering choreography, to building and painting sets before and after school, this show will hopefully bring a smile to your face and a tear to your eye.
All are welcome to join SHS Musical Productions as they bring this beloved cast of characters to life. Tickets are on sale now online at https://shs.somerset.k12.ky.us/quick-links/musical, or purchase at the door.
