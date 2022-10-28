Somerset High School is known for having a long history of providing education to Somerset’s youth for generations. On Wednesday, at the SHS engineering building, a class full of kindergarteners was taught by the high schoolers how to build 3D models.
Hank Gevedon is the new engineering teacher at Somerset High School.
“But the kids call me Mr. G,” he said. “I have several engineering classes here, but I have an introductory-level class that has been working with computer-aided drafting and design. And as a part of each of my classes, I like to let them have a training.”
Gevedon explained that he uses a program called Tinkercad to show younger students the basics of building objects in 3D printers.
“It’s kind of like kindergarten for computer-aided drafting and design,” he said. “So we went over, we met with them, and we took a snack. We had so much fun with the kindergarteners.”
Gevedon says there’s a huge demand for new engineers. Due to the difficult learning conditions of COVID, Gevedon claims that there’s been a stark decrease in the number of students going into Engineering programs.
“I don’t even need to lie, I’m fishing for engineers here in about eight or nine years,” he laughed as he mimed casting a line. “They’re incredibly well-paying jobs. It requires a lot of dedication, and you have to have a really good skill set. We never have enough people to fill the engineering needs in industry, so I enjoy teaching engineering.”
Gevedon says engineering requires a lot of creative problem-solving and people who pursue engineering have to be willing to think “out-of-the-box.” While it can be difficult to be an engineer, Gevedon says it’s rewarding when a big project is finally finished.
He said, “We laugh and say ‘we dream it, we draw it, we design it, then we develop it.’”
Gevedon planned the project as part of a way to celebrate Halloween and had the kids design 3D monsters using a drawing program. All around the room the children worked in, high school student guided them and helped them solve problems to get their monsters sculpted.
“It’s so much fun with the kindergarteners, because they bring so much energy,” said Gevedon. “I introduce them to it now, and I like to go over and work with the middle school that I’m near. And I work with them, and then they come back later, you’ll find those students in a few years. They’ll say ‘oh I remember when I wanted to become an engineer, that’s when we came and drew a monster.”
It doesn’t just help the kindergarteners, says Gevedon, but it also teaches soft skills to the high school students.
“Some of my students don’t have a lot of interaction [with kids]. They don’t have a younger child with them at home. So it’s very important for them to train. I was looking for things in there during this,” said Gevedon.
Gevedon says that projects like this teach his students:
- How to have a willingness to learn
- How to have a willingness to help
- Patience
- Kindness
“We could all have a lesson in patience and kindness and helping other people every day,” said Gevedon. “It is so much fun. As the students develop skills and get to showcase them and train them. They learned how to draw, so now they’re working with the kindergarteners. They’re learning 3D modeling and 3D printing, and now my students are teaching that to the kindergarteners.”
Gevedon says that as the scientific landscape shifts and progresses, he is often learning right there with the students as they incorporate their taught skills into new technologies. This requires him to stay on his toes, but that’s not a problem for him.
“Man, I’m as flexible as Gumby,” he said. “I have such good students here. And as you saw, they’re becoming such good mentors.”
Gevedon also teased future projects.
“We’re doing a project right now that my students are working on in which the drones that we have will be able to deliver emergency medical supplies,” he said. “We have already delivered an EpiPen across campus with a drone, and we delivered a Narcan across campus with a drone.”
Gevedon hoped one day that drones could help people experiencing natural disasters like the flooding in Eastern Kentucky could receive smaller packages in difficult-to-reach areas.
Maybe one day that will be possible. Until then though, it’s sufficient that the future engineers of Somerset continue to dream.
