One of Somerset High School’s prominent teachers and leaders, Clifford Randall, passed away Thursday at the age of 70.
From coaching tennis to being an assistant basketball coach to being an AP History teacher – and taking many students on one of their first major trips away from home by chaperoning summer European class excursions – Randall spend a lot of his time influencing young minds.
“I will miss him terribly, and as much as I’ll miss him, he’ll be so missed by so many other people,” his wife, Gerrye Randall said.
In fact, Gerrye pointed to the excitement of those European trips, of which she got to accompany him on two.
“I think it’s so ironic he took countless trips to Europe with those kids, and when they got home we would always celebrate Bastille Day on July 14 and have a party in our back yard. … It’s just interesting he passed away on Bastille Day,” she said.
Clifford was someone who did things “his way,” she said, from teaching – which he got into a little later in life than normal – to the way he and Gerrye shared the household duties.
“He was a great father,” she said. “If he set goals for his children, he made sure they met them or helped them arrive at them. We were equal as we carried and balanced the load and responsibility we had with our children and our household. It left me prepared for what I’m facing right now.
“Clifford was always a Renaissance man,” she continued. “Always inventing and reinventing himself. He was a late bloomer in ways. He went back to school late to get his teaching degree. But, oh, did he find his stride when he began teaching. His AP US History classes were just the heartbeat of his studies. He loved coaching. He loved young people. He was always an assistant basketball coach, but he was the head tennis coach and led them to the state tournament several consecutive years where they always made a respectable showing.”
One of his fellow SHS coaches was Bob Tucker, who also happened to be his brother-in-law. The two married twins – Gerrye and sister Sherrye Tucker – and always took family vacations together.
“I wasn’t much a tennis player, but I’d play tennis with him just so he’d play golf with me,” Bob Tucker laughed.
Gerrye pointed out that Clifford not only played golf, but served as the president of the Somerset Country Club.
“He practiced and practiced and practiced until he became a good golfer and could compete, but as he served as president he became equally as interested in keeping the grounds and making sure the club was nice and the fairways were kept and the greens were perfect, and everything you do in golf to make sure the play is going to be as easy as it can for the golfer,” she said.
Clifford Randall and Bob Tucker worked together on the basketball court, with Clifford serving as assistant to Bob.
“I was head basketball coach before I became AD (Athletic Director) and he helped me a lot in those years,” Tucker said.
“His legacy with Somerset High School was not just teaching but with tennis. He turned the tennis program around to be very competitive, not just in the region but in the state as well. He had a lot of great tennis players that he cared about,” Tucker added.
Gerrye Randall said that her husband joined First Baptist Church in his recent days, and while he was unable to attend service due to illness, the church was wonderful to him and the family.
“He so readily witnessed to everyone who visited him,” she said.
Several Somerset Independent administrators paid their respects to Clifford Randall on Thursday, including Superintendent Kyle Lively.
“The Somerset Independent School District mourns the loss of Mr. Clifford Randall,” Lively said. “Mr. Randall changed numerous lives for the better as a teacher and coach. Our sincerest condolences go out to his entire family."
Board of Education chairman Scott Gulock stated, “The Somerset Board of Education and the Somerset School System are deeply saddened by the loss of a wonderful member of our Briar Jumper Family. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy go out to the family of Coach Clifford Randall (‘69.) The influence and impact Clifford had on Somerset High School and the Briar Jumper Athletic Community will be forever remembered.”
Board Member Elaine Wilson added, “Mr. Clifford Randall, in addition to his teaching of World History and AP U.S. History, coached basketball and tennis students in the Somerset School District. His love for tennis apparently continued throughout his untimely illness as he showed his constant interest in the Tennis Opens. My youngest son was blessed by his classroom teaching.
“Another opportunity offered by Mr. Randall included international trips that he offered to students which he offered outside of his responsibilities as a teacher. For some students, the international trips were their first opportunities to experience cultures and countries outside the United States, and Mr. Randall enthusiastically offered these trips to students which became the trip of a lifetime.
“Many of us enjoyed his jovial ways, positive attitude, and respectful manners. One could tell how deeply he felt for all with whom he encountered. Many parents, family members, students, and board members alike are indebted to all we received from the largess of Mr. Randall, and we are all grateful we got to experience his presence.”
Clifford Randall's arraignments are being conducted by Pulaski Funeral Home. Full arrangements will be announced at a later time.
