A lot goes into designing and building a new car. Imagine handing such a job over to a group of high schoolers.
That’s exactly what one Somerset High School teacher has done, putting together a project in which around 50 students are working together to build a solar powered car.
The team is being led by co-captains Reese Blakeman, as sophomore, and Tori Smith, a senior.
When completed, the car will be entered into the Solar Car Challenge race, being held in July in Texas.
This is the first year SHS students have been involved in such a project, according to engineering teacher Brian Coleman. And, so far, the project has been going great, Coleman said.
“They’re inexperienced, but I’ve done this before,” he said. “I’ve been involved with the solar car program in some form or fashion for the past eight years, so this will be the third car that I’ve helped students build.”
Coleman said he is there only to advise. The students themselves have to make all the decisions and build the car from scratch. That means planning, designing, fundraising, building and, ultimately, driving the car in the race.
And they aren’t talking about a mini-car. The vehicle will be a four-passenger car with a trunk, Coleman said.
This year, the race and preparation will take place over seven days. The car will spend several days under “scrutineering” – making checks that prove the car can preform and be street legal.
If the car passes those tests, a team of drivers will race the car from Texas to a finish line yet-to-be-announced in Colorado.
It’s a race undertaken in stages. Each team will leave at a specific time on the first day, and will have eight hours to race, minus a required 30 minute lunch. Wherever they get to by the end of the race day is where they have to start from the next day.
The driving team will be followed by a back-up team, meaning the race team consists of 12 students total.
The car must be able to navigate terrain found on a state highway and perform in different weather conditions. Plus, the team is only allowed to start with fully-charged batteries on the first race day.
“After that, the only power they get is what they get from the sun or regenerative braking, if they have that on their car. They can’t plug it in at the end of each day and charge it up. They have to conserve their energy and manage their energy over the seven days,” Coleman said.
Just getting to that point requires more than just building the vehicle. Coleman said the team’s goal is to have the car finished by April, because the students will then need to go through a testing and analysis phase. In June, the group must do an eight-minute technical presentation explaining the developmental process, as if they were talking to engineers, Coleman said.
This is Coleman’s first year teaching at SHS. Before that, he started a solar car program in Bath County – creating the first solar car team in Kentucky.
On top of getting SHS’s program off the ground, Coleman said he’s currently mentoring three or four other schools in the state in starting their solar car programs.
SHS’s car team is open to any high schooler in the building, Coleman said, whether or not they are taking an engineering class.
“As a matter of fact, in one of the previous cars [at Bath County], one of the individuals was in the art department and drew the graphics for the car. We actually won awards for the graphics. It literally incorporates everything from graphic art to web design to project management to financial management of the funds.”
Speaking of funds, Coleman said the project is estimated to cost between $35,000 and $40,000 dollars. The team have raised about half of that so far, which is right on track.
Coleman said anyone who might be willing to donate can make checks out to Somerset High School. “In the memo, just put ‘Solar Jumpers,’” he said.
Those donations are tax deductible, and the team will get the right paperwork to those who need it, he said.
Or, if anyone would like to speak to Coleman directly, he said they can call SHS (606-678-4721) and let staff know they want more information on the solar car project.
Donations can be made in money or in kind, Coleman said. If someone can supply materials, like batteries, of if someone has a specific skill set that would help the students and would like to mentor or speak to them about it, Coleman said he was willing to discuss that.
There’s also a special perk to anyone who wants to donate $500 or more – a sponsorship deal. Anyone who donates that amount can get their logo on the car.
Those who want to follow the team’s journey can join the Solar Jumpers Facebook page. There is also a Solar Jumpers website in the works (solarjumpers.org) that is currently still being designed and should be ready soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.