Branscum Construction Company was honored to be selected as a recipient for the 2021 AGC of Kentucky “Build Kentucky Award” for the renovation of the Somerset Independent Schools – William M. Clark Athletic Field Turf & Aquatic Center Renovations. For the last 25 years, the Associated General Contractors of Kentucky has presented the “Build Kentucky” awards in acknowledgement of the Commonwealth’s outstanding construction projects.
Branscum Construction has been a recipient of twenty “Build Kentucky” awards through Construction the years.
On Friday afternoon, January 14th, Stephen and Josh Branscum were honored to share this prestigious AGC of Kentucky “Build Kentucky” award with the Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively and the Board of Education for the renovation of the William M. Clark Athletic Field Turf & Aquatic Center. This award is widely recognized throughout the construction industry, as it exemplifies innovation in construction techniques, state-of-the art advancement, community improvement, project management and environmental sensitivity performed on a project. Both of these projects meet all the requirements for the “Build Kentucky” award in the renovation category exemplifying the many challenges incurred throughout these projects.
The William M. Clark Athletic Football Field project consisted of excavation of the old grass field and site prep for the state-of-the-art synthetic field system. The look of the new athletic field is striking, with its bright purple and gold accents on the green football field. At the one end past the end zone there is a smaller framed field for the kids to play pick-up games on. The new William M Clark synthetic field was the first in the local area. Soon after its completion the William M Clark Athletic Field received national praise from outlets such as MaxPreps, Rivals, etc. in the sporting world.
The Somerset Independent Schools purchased the Aquatic Center in 2018, the pools were inoperative after sitting unmaintained for several years and the roofing system needed to be replaced. The renovations consisted of a new HVAC system, replacement of equipment for both pools, and reroofing of the pool area.
The 6 lane Olympic-sized competition pool and the rehabilitation therapy pool both had to be sand blasted, and repairs made before they could be repainted. The exterior pool on the property was filled in and covered with concrete to provide an area for the school’s marching band to practice. Both pools are beautiful and allows the Somerset Briar Jumper’s Swim Team to practice and hold home swim meets. The pools are also used by the elementary, middle & high school along with being available to the community when not in use by the school system.
For more than 45 years, Branscum’s Core Values have been the cornerstone of their success and the result has been continuously exceeding the needs and expectations of their clients, while delivering a quality “Landmark Project” that the community and future generations will all be proud of.
