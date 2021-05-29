Somer City Roller Derby may not be competing again yet, but they're staying on track by getting out into the community.
The all-women roller derby team is taking part in a number of highly visible events and community functions to help remind people that just because the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 might have prevented them having a season last year, that doesn't mean they're going away anytime soon — and also to help stay solid as a group.
"While we can’t compete at the moment, we love our fans and the city, so opportunities like Foodstock and MMF (Master Musicians Festival) allow us to connect to fans in ways that we can’t right now during a normal season," said Jed Keith, both a spokesperson for Somer City Roller Derby (SCRD) and an official with "Johnny Crash" as a roller derby alias. "We’re certainly looking for more ways that we can participate in the community and community events as the city and the country slowly opens things back up."
At local events like this coming weekend's Foodstock (scheduled for Saturday, June 5, in downtown Somerset), as well as the Moonlight Festival in October, SCRD will be one of the groups helping to manage entry gates and assisting people in entering the festival. The team will also have a table where Foodstock attendees can purchase merchandise and learn about roller derby.
"Please stop by our table and learn what roller derby is all about!" urged Keith. "... There are other events with the city that have become available that we might have the chance to participate in as well. We are so grateful to the city for the opportunities they afford us and how they’re so willing to work with us."
During July's Master Musicians Festival, SCRD will be serve drinks to festival attendees.
"The MMF board has always been so gracious to Somer City and we appreciate them including us," said Keith. "If you see us, say hello and don’t forget to tip your servers!"
Certainly, like so many other things in society, SCRD took it on the chin from COVID-19 restrictions like a hard hit on the derby track. The team had quickly gained a following with their initial season of action in 2019, but that momentum was cut short as the 2020 season was cancelled.
"Of course, we were concerned for our teammates first and foremost, a few of which were frontline workers," said Keith. "We stayed in constant contact with each other through Zoom meet-ups, virtual workouts, and group chat. We love each other like family and so we consistently checked in on each other to make sure we were still doing well mentally and physically.
"Secondly, we were concerned with the business side of things. Would we make it to see another season? Will our fans still be there when we are able to come back? And when will practices and games start back?" he continued. "We faced a lot of questions and concerns for the future. However, our rules and training committees linked up and came up with our “Return to Practice/Game Play” guidelines, which are based on the WFTDA (Women’s Flat Track Derby Association) Return to Play Guidelines."
Keith said that when the community's virus spread rate fell, the team was able to return to practice with team members only, those who felt comfortable return. While they aren't taking new skaters, non-skating officials or referees currently, that may start taking place during the summer months, he said, so anyone interested in one of those roles can contact the team on Facebook, Intagram, Twitter or via email at contact@somercity.com.
Keith and the team credit their "great, supportive fans" very helping stay engaged, as those SCRD die-hards frequently ask team members when the next bout will be.
"While we are just as eager to be playing with our friends and for our fans, there are many moving parts; first and foremost, the safety of our team, teams with whom we’d potentially compete, and bout attendees," said Keith. "When it becomes safe to play, we’ll absolutely be sure to let our fans know!"
As Keith said, "it's been a strange, sometimes trying year-and-a-half for the community and the country." The team appreciates the community's support as well as its patience as SCRD waits for its next chance to lace up the skates in front of a crowd, but encourages people to follow the team on social media and to come on out and see them at the various events around the area in which the team is taking part.
"This community is our home. We all live in Pulaski County or in adjacent counties, and we are proud to represent our home. And from the team’s start, the community has been so incredibly supportive of us and given so much," said Keith. "We absolutely could not have done what we’ve been able to do without that support, be it through kind words, volunteering, helping with fundraisers, or cheering us on during bouts. And because of that, we look for opportunities to give back to the community and participate in events with the city whenever we can. We’re community-minded because we are part of the community and we love our home and its people."
