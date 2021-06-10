When Rolling Stone covers you, you're probably a pretty big deal.
One of the preeminent publications in the music business, Rolling Stone recently spotlighted Sierra Ferrell, describing her "eclectic sound" blending elements of folk, country and jazz in her music video for the song, "The Sea."
But you don't need Rolling Stone to learn more about Ferrell. You can come check her out for yourself Saturday night.
The rising star Farrell is performing Saturday at Jarfly Brewing Co., in Somerset, in a special show that promoter Nate Isaac is eager for all the community's music lovers to see.
"Sierra is an incredible artist that has been in the Americana and folk music scene for a while," said Isaac. "She's a West Virginia native, but she traveled all over the US busking and experimenting with different styles. And I think that's what makes her so unique, and why she's really at the forefront of music right now."
Isaac is a director and producer with SomerSessions, a filmed series featuring regional music talent — and beyond.
"(T)hat series has afforded us the opportunity to work with and bring a number of larger, national artists and musicians to Somerset," said Isaac. He said that he'd reached out to Ferell's management to arrange a recording session, and things unfolded from there.
"Once we started the conversation about shooting the session, I suggested we arrange an actual show at Jarfly Brewing so that the community would have the chance to see and enjoy Sierra's fantastic music in person," he said.
Ferrell, a singer-songwriter with a gift for playing a number of different instruments, left her Charleston, WV home in early 20s to perform with what her bio calls "a troupe of nomadic musicians, playing everywhere from truck stops to alleyways to freight-train boxcars speeding down the railroad tracks." Eventually, she found her way to Nashville where she would land a deal with Rounder Records, which Isaac notes is "a huge deal."
On August 20, Ferrell will release her label debut album, "Long Time Coming," which features a dozen songs. Fans can go to her website www.sierraferrellmusic.com and pre-order now.
"It's hard to use descriptions like 'Americana' or 'folk' to describe her, because she mixes in jazz and other genres," said Isaac. "And there's this classic timbre to her voice that makes the old time ballads and vintage tunes new again.
"That's why I personally think so many people are responding to her music. When they hear it, they remember something they didn't know they'd forgotten," he added. "We're always haunted by memories we don't realize we've lost, and I think that's what Sierra's music captures and what makes it so powerful and beautiful."
Ferrell will be performing at Jarfly Brewing Co. on West Mt. Vernon Street on the outdoor stage in the alley this Saturday, June 12. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. with regional act The Handshake Deals opening for her.
"They're an incredible band that we've worked with many times before who currently live in Kentucky," said Isaac of The Handshake Deals. "And they've actually played shows with Sierra years ago when she was touring in another band."
Isaac said the show is being held outdoors not only to accommodate a larger crowd, but also to continue to take into account COVID precautions "as more and more events open up to the public again."
Tickets are $20 at the door, but they're already going quickly, said Isaac, as local fans are eager to see and hear this unique talent in person.
"Folks are very excited to have her perform here in Somerset!" said Isaac. "We've sold a huge number of advance tickets, and we're keeping some available for purchase at the door on Saturday. And we have people coming from all over Kentucky and out of state to see her perform. It'll definitely be a sold out show!"
