Jailer Ellis is quarantined and when asked how he was feeling, Ellis said, "I wouldn't know if I hadn't tested positive." He went on to say that he felt good and had no symptoms.
Ellis told of results from 108 of 112 tests conducted by QualiTox Laboratories on Thursday, showing six inmates and two employees testing positive Friday evening and another jail employee had a positive outcome from independent testing. The one worker for a subcontractor and these eight individuals who have just tested positive are also quarantined. Inmates that were sharing cells with COVID-positive prisoners are expected to be retested next Friday.
Ellis is hopeful that results from the four other tests conducted Thursday, plus Friday's testing of 27 inmates and approximately five more employees, will be available sometime Saturday afternoon or evening.
