Lots of people dream of a “White Christmas.” Sometimes, however, it’s good to be careful what one wishes for.
It does look as if there will be snow on the ground come Sunday morning, though it will be that which started falling Thursday night — because temperatures won’t rise high enough to make it melt, according to the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky.
“If a location already has an inch on the ground, they’re likely to keep that inch,” said meteorologist Philomon Geertson. “The definition of a ‘white Christmas’ is at least an inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. (on Christmas Day), so if someone has that amount of snow on the ground already, they’re likely to keep it.”
The amount of wind that was part of the weather event made it difficult for observers to measure how much snow actually fell on Pulaski County starting around 11 p.m. Thursday night into Friday. Some snow melted underneath due to the warm ground, and the wind helped compact the snow on the top, said Geertson.
He did say that there was a “fairly widespread” snowfall of a half-inch to one-and-a-half inches reported Friday morning, with a few two inch amounts around the area.
“But again, due to the blowing and drifting of the snow and also the melting from below, I can’t be terribly confident that those are the exact amounts that fell,” he said.
The temperature dropped quickly Thursday night. At 10:35 p.m., it was at about 45 degrees, said Geertson. “From that point onward, the temperature dropped through the night quite precipitously after about 10:55 p.m. Then they reached 0 degrees by around 5:30 a.m., and bottomed out at the Somerset airport at -4 degrees.”
Another station northeast of Somerset, part of the Kentucky Mesonet network, that had the low at -6 degrees, said Geertson. Some of the coldest wind chills in eastern Kentucky were observed here in Pulaski, he added, down to around -30 or colder.
Things won’t get much better the rest of the weekend. Saturday’s highs should be in the mid-teens, said Geertson, going back down to single digits at night, with harsh wind chills continuing and on Sunday, “we’ll finally start to pull out of this cold pattern” — all the way into the mid-20s, temperature-wise.
Despite the treacherous conditions, Pulaskians have mostly been able to stay safe during this arctic event. Steven Eubank, Chief of Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, said on Friday that his units didn’t have to make too many runs on Thursday night as the weather started to turn unfriendly.
“We’ve gone on a few (Friday), but it’s mostly just the normal stuff,” he said. “I think most of the county has been able to keep electric on, so that has helped.”
Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, has had his units working with the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) during the weather event.
“We got here at 4 a.m. (Friday); we opened up EOC, and we’ve been running consistently since,” said Baker. “We’ve made around 45 transports, as of 11:30 a.m. We opened (EOC) up because of the conditions (Friday) morning (for) dialysis patients, people who needed essential workers to get into health care facilities. People that can’t (get out). Nothing else has gone on except that.”
Baker said they had another 50 or so runs of that nature to make on Friday, and that plans were for EOC to be open until 8 p.m. He said they’re “playing it by ear” as to whether the EOC would be open for Saturday.
“Most of the dialysis patients that we got in have been through today; we don’t have any (scheduled for Saturday) so far,” he said. “So (it depends on if) something comes up, because honestly this is going to go on with the road conditions for another day or two. We wanted to get the essential people in today and let them make plans.
“And even though the EOC may not be open, we still may do transports,” he added. “The EOC basically coordinates all of those transports. So even if we have some (Saturday), it’s not going to be anywhere the number we did (Friday).”
Baker said that the transport effort has been a joint operation between the Special Response Team and the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad. Both units have taken about the same number of runs, he said.
He also praised all the unpaid volunteers who have helped today with the EOC and making the runs.
“They’re giving up their time, none of us are paid,” said Baker. “There have been some who have said, ‘Well, the EOC is costing a huge amount of money.’ Personnel doesn’t cost a penny. This is really, with the exception of COVID, essentially the first operation out of this new EOC (location). It’s been wonderful to have everything we’ve got.”
Baker echoed Eubank’s words about things running relatively smooth in terms of emergencies over this storm period, though observed that more traffic on the roads could change that.
“Up until about (9 or 10 a.m Friday), there was very little traffic,” said Baker, who noted that people started going out on the roads at about noon. “We’re having some tractor-trailer issues with getting stuck, because the roads honestly are slicker (Friday afternoon) than they were in the morning. ... Overall, the emergency situation has gone pretty well.”
Baker advised people to continue to stay off the roads through Saturday as much as possible because of the severe wind chills, which can feel like negative temperature numbers.
“We’re asking people to not go out unless they have to,” said Baker. “If somebody wrecks and couldn’t get a hold of 911 or someone else to get them out, these wind chills are still life-threatening. People will get out, but they need to go slow, and try to stay in as much as they can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.