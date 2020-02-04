Ken Simmons, recently hired CEO of South Kentucky RECC, was officially introduced to the community Tuesday during the February membership meeting of Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
The new CEO was brought to the chamber session at The Center for Rural Development by luncheon sponsor East Kentucky Power Cooperative, a not-for-profit cooperative, serving 16 electric cooperatives, including South Kentucky RECC.
Simmons, a 38-year veteran of the electric co-op industry, since 2016 has been CEO at Southwest Rural Electric Cooperative, serving southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. Prior to that, he was manager of System Design for Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative in Carrollton, Georgia.
Addressing the chamber luncheon, Simmons focused on The People Fund, started in 2004 to financially help meet community needs not met by other agencies or resources.
To date, approximately 3,000 members are participating in The People Fund, which allows South Kentucky RECC members to “round up” their electric bills to the nearest dollar, with an average of 50 cents per participating member being contributed each month to the program, Simmons said.
The chamber also recognized and honored Coach Robbie Lucas and the Somerset High School Football Team for recently winning the Class 2A State Championship.
