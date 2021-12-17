FILE - Despite the worsening conditions, Cayden Duryea, 11, left, TJ Smachetti, right, and Duryea's mother Leticia, back, are determined to keep the tradition of cutting down their perfect Christmas tree on the day after Thanksgiving alive at Chanticleer Farms, on, Nov. 26, 2021, in Pittsfield, Mass. A white Christmas seems to be slowly morphing from reliable reality to a bit more of a movie dream for large swaths of the United States in recent decades, weather data hints. An analysis of two different sets of 40 years of December 25 snow measurements in the United States shows that less of the country now has snow on the ground on Christmas than in the 1980s. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)