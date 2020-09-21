MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Wayne County man died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Ky. 3106 near Monticello.
According to the Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicated that a 2006 Subaru Impreza operated by Zebediah A. Davis, 32, of Monticello, was traveling west on Ky. 3106 when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line and ran off of the roadway hitting a tree. Davis sustained fatal injuries in the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Jason Browning, He was assisted at the scene by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Monticello Fire Department and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
