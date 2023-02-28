Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Don Franklin Somerset Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – located on 1147 S. Hwy. 27 – had their showroom filled with four brand new Dodge Challenger Hellcats.
Less than five minutes later, the local car dealership’s showroom was completely empty after all four brand new sports cars were stolen, along with two more Challenger Hellcats taken off their outdoor lot.
“They broke out a back window, got into the building, found the keys to all six vehicles, and drove them off the lot in a matter of minutes,” stated Don Franklin Somerset Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram general manager Adam Bryant.
According to security video footage, the car thieves’ faces were hidden by wearing COVID masks. It appeared that the perpetrators were dropped off from across the street, as their walked through a construction site and left foot prints up to the area they broke into the building.
As of Tuesday evening, all but one of the stolen cars had been located. However, one of the Challenger Hellcats was totaled in a police pursuit wreck. The driver was arrested and is lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.
Bryant said they were also able to track the one remaining missing car through its GPS system to somewhere in Alabama, and they believe that authorities are closing in on it. According to Bryant, a total of 14 new cars were stolen on Tuesday morning throughout the state of Kentucky.
Back in September of last year, Don Franklin Somerset Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram suffered another theft when four Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen off their lot.
