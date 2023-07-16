A total of 532 outstanding leaders from 54 high schools in Central Kentucky are being recognized in this year’s “Youth Salute”. Six local students made this elite statewide list, which included Blake Atwell, Ana Muse, Kaydon Sparks and Madeline Wilson from Pulaski County High School; Gabe Baker of Somerset Christian School; and Reese Blakeman of Somerset High School.
Gabe Baker accomplishments include Rogers Scholars Participant, NHS Inductee, Selected for G2Tech, SGA, First Priority Leader, DECA, and BETA Vice President. In the Drama Club, Gabe had the lead Role in “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood”. He volunteered to serve at SCS’s Leadership Program — 2018 (Oliver North), 2019 (Kirk Cameron), and 2022 (Kevin Sorbo). Gabe was selected/volunteered for announcements, pledges, prayer at SCS 2021-2022.
Madeline Wilson accomplishments include Pulaski County High School Dance Team Co-Captain, Pulaski County High School Health Occupations Students of America Social Director, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Health Explorer, Spanish National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Honor Roll, Drama Club, Advanced Treble Women’s Choir, and Health Occupations Students of America. Madeline plans to major in Nursing with the hopes of becoming an Obstetrics Nurse.
Reese Blakeman accomplishments include Student Council Class President, National Solar Car Challenge Chapter Captain, DECA Chapter Vice President of Competitive Events, Student Advisory Council to the Superintendent, National Honors Society, BETA Club Treasurer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference School Ambassador, World Leadership Conference State Ambassador, and Blakeman Brother’s Construction Co-Owner. Reese plans to double major in physics and biochemistry in hopes of pursuing a career in aeronautical development.
Kaydon Sparks accomplishments include Health Occupations Students of America, Vice President of Community Service for Health Occupations Students of America, KidsCreek Volunteer at the Creek Church Somerset, Peer Tutoring at Northern Pulaski Middle School, Kentucky All-State Choir, Community Service for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Second-Place in Forensic Science at the Kentucky Health Occupations Students for America State Conference, High Distinction Award, Health Occupations Students of America Statesman Award, and Lena Godby Good Citizenship Award. Kaydon plans to major in nursing and then obtain a master’s degree in hopes of becoming a cardiac nurse practitioner.
Blake Atwell accomplishments include National Honor Society Member, All Festival Choir 2022, Y-Club/Youth in Government Secretary, Beta Club Social Chair, Environmental Social Planner, 2021 HOSA State Pharmacology Winner, HOSA State Secretary, Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute Scholarship Winner, Executive Council Member, and DECA Regional Business Plan Presentation Winner. Blake plans on majoring in Biology and attending medical school to become an Orthopedic surgeon.
Ana Muse accomplishments include Distributive Educations Club of America State President, National Beta Club President, Health Occupations Students of America Historian, Distributive Educations Club of America Vice President of Public Relations, National Honor Society, Student Executive Council Class Representative, Region 5 Vice President of Public Relations, Certificate of High Distinction Recipient, Gifted and Talented Member in Leadership, Language Arts, Math, and Science, and Varsity Basketball Team. Ana plans to major in Biology with the hopes of attaining a degree in medicine.
The 43rd Annual Awards Ceremony was held in their honor on Sunday, May 7, 2023, hosted at Asbury University. A top Youth Leader was named for each high school as well as “Youth Leaders of the Year.” $90,600 was presented in scholarships and other awards.
Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Georgetown College and Transylvania University each provided $20,000 in scholarships. Private businesses provided an additional $9,600 in scholarships and other awards. A leadership program was presented by Asbury University.
The Central Kentucky Council on Youth Leadership was formed in 1980 to conduct the “Youth Salute” in nearby counties in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership, a non-profit organization. Students were nominated by teachers, guidance counselors and principals for this year’s “Youth Salute”.
In order to qualify, the student had to be a junior (senior class of 2024), have a 3.0 G.P.A. or better and have held at least two (2) leadership roles to which they were chosen by their peers or an adult leader within the past two years in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.
Holifield Photography (Lexington) photographed each student nominated and created a display, including a biographical sketch. A banner with the students’ photographs will be sent to each high school for display in their school. The banners will be displayed at Fayette Mall this summer. A news release with students’ photographs and bios are being sent to local newspapers in each county.
