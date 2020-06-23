The Somerset Junior Woman's Club Pulaski County History Walk lives again.
Like so many other things, 2020's first scheduled history walk — a tour of landmarks in the city where an actor awaits to inhabit the character of a significant figure from Pulaski's past and to tell his or her story — was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns, back in April.
The non-profit Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC) is ready to go for June, however, and with a popular annual edition of the event: The Cemetery Walk. Groups will go to three different graves in the downtown Somerset City Cemetery, on West Columbia Street, and hear the stories of three notable Pulaski County women.
The Cemetery Walk will be held this Thursday, June 25. Due to longer daylight hours this time of year, most groups should be through before dark.
"Immensely," chuckled SWJC's Melanie King when asked if she was glad to be back at the job of researching these historical figures and bringing them to life through preparation and presentation.
There are two more walks planned for 2020 — one for August, and the seasonally appropriate "Ghost Walk" for October. While there may not be as many new characters this year, it is a special milestone — the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.
"Several of our stories will relate to (that) this year," said King.
Another thing to get excited about: Robyn Aker is back. A regular actor in the History Walk stable, Aker had to miss all of last year's events due to illness.
"We're extremely glad to have her back," said King. "She's so excited, she can't stand it."
This time out, Aker will be playing the role of Alma Tibbal, who wrote the iconic work, "A History of Pulaski County, Kentucky," in 1952, at that time the definitive guide to the area's past.
"She was very much a feminist (in that era) in that she bought her own home," said King. "After her husband's home burnt, he wanted to move out of town. She didn't want to, so she got money from her dowery and bought her own home in the early 1900s on College Street that still stands today."
The next character is Elizabeth Richardson, the last remaining member of Somerset of the Perkins line that had the house next to where the Carnegie Community Arts Center is now. She'll be played by History Walk regular Susan Elmore.
Finally, Stella May will be recognized as the first woman in Pulaski County to run for public office. She'll be portrayed by Tricia Neal, another veteran of the History Walk, particularly in the cemetery which she manages.
"She had been under her dad as County Clerk for several years. At some point, he stepped down and she ran for office," said King. "She was beaten, but it the first run (for women in the area), right after women got the vote."
Tickets are $5 and go to benefit both the non-profit causes of SJWC and the Stone by Stone restoration project at the Somerset City Cemetery. Tickets will be sold starting at 6:15, and the first group will go out at 6:30 p.m., with as many groups going out as necessary.
Groups will be smaller this time, as part of the effort to mind COVID-19 precautions, with just about six people to a group, and will likely be self-guided, said King, without a SJWC volunteer coming along with them, to help keep numbers down. Masks may be worn if one wants but aren't required, but tourgoers are asked to observe social distancing when standing around a headstone to hear a story.
The History Walk and Cemetery Walk have themselves become a part of Pulaski County tradition, and fans are sure to be glad that the event is back in 2020 despite the delay. Likewise, SJWC is grateful for the actors and the time they put into the project.
"We have our regulars that come to every one," said King. "We have a lot of people that enjoy seeing Robyn play characters; I know of several who are coming to see her. Lots of people have their favorite character, and always come if we have that character."
